'Ankole endorsement'- Ramaphosa promised December victory at ANC campaign in Mpumalanga

Zintle Mahlati
Cyril Ramaphosa in Mpumalanga.
Cyril Ramaphosa in Mpumalanga.
@MyANC
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Mpumalanga on Saturday ahead of the opening of nominations for ANC leadership. 
  • He was in Delmas as part of the ANC's service delivery campaign. 
  • While the agenda for the gathering was intended for service delivery, Ramaphosa received most public of his endorsement from ANC Mpumalanga leaders who promised to usher him to victory in December. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa was strongly endorsed for a second term by ANC members in Mpumalanga during a political engagement, while his party drew sharp criticism from residents who appeared despondent over ANC failures. 

Ramaphosa was in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Saturday as part of the ANC's service delivery Letsema campaign. 

His visit to the area was packed with service delivery engagements, including fixing of potholes and cleaning up of public spaces. 

He was accompanied by Mpumalanga provincial ANC leaders, including chairperson Mandla Ndlovu. 

Ramaphosa's last stop was an engagement with party members and supporters at a local stadium, where he received much support and affection. 

Those gathered sang songs that more than sealed their backing for the ANC leader. 

The most popular tune included the lyrics "Ramaphosa we are walking with you", which supporters sang while gesturing with their arms raised to a sign resembling the horns of Ankole cattle, which the president is famed to own. 

The venue was packed with people who viewed Ramaphosa as the only man that could take the ANC forward beyond the December national conference. 

The first to open the floor for this strong backing was ANC Nkangala chairperson Thomas Ngwenya, who said: "The national democratic revolution is safe in your hands. In December, we are going to the conference, Nkangala says president Ramaphosa for a second term". 

Those who backed this short speech were mostly ANC members from various regions and leagues.

The number of people present was not over 100, but most of those present supported the effort to propel Ramaphosa. 

Ndlovu, who has publicly backed Ramaphosa several times in the past, sang the same tune, repeating that the ANC in Mpumalanga saw him as the only leader who could win in December. 

Ndlovu was confident in his belief in Ramaphosa, quoting an anonymous survey which he said ranked the president as very popular. 

"I said, president, that you are safe in Mpumalanga, and we are also happy that the ANC is safe in your hands. We will always be on your side. We will be at the conference, be strong, be fearless and be beautiful. You will be victorious."  

Ndlovu's comments took place days before the ANC nomination process for the leadership positions set to open on 7 September. 

ANC national executive committee member Fikile Mbalula added to the praise for Ramaphosa, saying he was not going anywhere. 

"Some are trying to say Phala Phala this, and even with that, we will answer it. We are not Nkandla; we have serious business. Do not be afraid, comrades saying Ramaphosa will go. He is not. We are going with him in Mpumalanga and the whole country," Mbalula said, with loud cheers from the audience. 

While Ramaphosa was showered with praises, the ANC was heavily criticised for poor service delivery, corruption and nepotism. 

The party's Mpumalanga regions were each given a chance to lay bare their concerns. 

Most of the issues stemmed from joblessness, corruption in the RDP housing system, poor roads and a lack of development. 

The sharpest criticism of the ANC came from a local community representative. He said in Delmas, to prosper, one had to know "certain people" because of gatekeeping of resources and opportunities. 

"If you do not know certain people, you do not benefit. President, the revolution we fought for does not have eyes, but now we feel that the revolution has eyes because we must know certain people first. Delmas is the richest town in mining and Eskom. But it worries me as a community leader that only a few people benefit. This is wrong, president," he said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Read more on:
