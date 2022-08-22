1h ago

Coalition friction: DA may be pushed to replace Tshwane mayor with new candidate

Zintle Mahlati
Randall Williams, Tshwane mayor.
Melinda Stuurman
  • The scandal engulfing Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams is not over. 
  • The DA is set to meet its coalition partners on Tuesday and a strong push to replace Williams may dominate discussions. 
  • He is expected to face a motion of no confidence, brought by the ANC, at the next sitting of council on Thursday. 

Ahead of a planned motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams on Thursday, the DA will likely face a strong push from coalition partners to find a different candidate to take over the running of the capital city. 

Williams has been embroiled in a scandal over Tshwane's power supply investment proposal. 

The investment proposal from a consortium has caused much friction between the DA and some of its coalition partners. 

According to him, the proposal was supposed to see an investment of R26 billion from the Kratos consortium, which would have led to the building of gas turbines on the land housing two of the city's power stations. 

The mayor failed to convince opposition political parties such as the EFF and ANC to support the forensic report, blocking it from being issued for public comment.

ActionSA, a DA coalition partner, spoke strongly against the proposal.

The political parties who objected said Williams bypassed municipal legislation with his support for the project. 

They added the deal should be sent out to tender and not supported in its current form. 

While a motion of no confidence was scheduled for Thursday at the Tshwane council, the DA has defended Williams. 

The party will likely take the same posture when meeting its coalition partners on Tuesday. 

The meeting is expected to be attended by party leaders from the DA, ActionSA, ACDP, Cope and IFP. 

ActionSA and the IFP have criticised Williams' character, adding they could not support him. 

"The IFP's stand is very clear, that the allegations against Williams are very serious. It must be investigated.

"We cannot pre-empt our stance, but we know that we have an obligation to protect this coalition for the residents of Tshwane.

"This issue can be resolved very quickly. Yes, the ANC will put the motion, but we have an obligation to save this coalition," the IFP's Bonginkosi Dhlamini said.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the coalition meeting was long overdue. He declined to speak on the motion of no confidence and whether the party had any candidate in mind to replace Williams. 

There will be two items on the agenda, the investment proposal and Williams' fate. 

News24 understands the DA will be met with a strong push for Williams to be replaced as mayor. 

While the ANC may have hoped the motion would serve as a victory against the coalition, the DA's partners will fight to save it. 

The party would likely be given the option of coming up with another candidate to replace Williams ahead of Thursday's meeting, those with insights on the matter told New24.

Those in support of the coalition said they were comfortable with the DA keeping the mayoral seat. If the DA does not agree to replace Williams, the likelihood of him being removed through a motion of no confidence may be inevitable. 

The DA does not have enough numbers in council to save him. 

The EFF, despite voting for Williams to be elected mayor, could decide to abstain or vote against him. 

ActionSA has not indicated whether it would vote against Williams. 

The party's national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said the party could never support a motion brought by the ANC. 


