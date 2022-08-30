41m ago

add bookmark

‘Consistent in speaking truth to power’: Mourners pay tribute to Vytjie Mentor

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vytjie Mentor.
Vytjie Mentor.
Adrian de Kock
  • Vytjie Mentor has been praised as “unflinching in her fight against corruption” at a memorial service held for her by ActionSA on Tuesday. 
  • Mentor died last week after a protracted illness. 
  • She was one of the first whistleblowers to expose state capture.

One of the first state capture whistleblowers and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has been described as “unflinching in her fight against corruption” at a memorial service held for her on Tuesday. 

Mourners who included ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, former transport minister Dipuo Peters and the ACDP's deputy president Wayne Thring praised Mentor for upholding her principles - even when it alienated her from her comrades. 

Peters said Mentor possessed “a selfless devotion to South Africans and her country”, an attribute she demonstrated through her “unflinching fight against corruption” and upholding an integrity “second to none". 

“Throughout her life, she was very consistent in speaking truth to power because to her principle and truth were more important than living a pretentious life,” Peters said. 

READ | ANC's KZN leaders visit Jacob Zuma to seek wisdom on ‘the issue of building the nation’

Similar sentiments were echoed by Thring, who said: “There are leaders in life who, because of their integrity, moral uprightness and uncompromising stand against injustice and corruption, become labelled as radical or thorns on the side of contemporary establishments.

“Mentor was one such person who, because of her convictions and choice not to compromise herself, ended up being labelled all manner of things. She made herself vulnerable having being one of the first whistleblowers to speak out against state capture.”

Thring added that “because she knew and understood her purpose, she devoted her life to this end, this put her at odds with some who criticised and vilified her because they misunderstood her, but this did not deter her as she stuck to her guns and saw through her purpose.” 

In 2016 Mentor made headlines when she made the claims that the Gupta brothers had offered to have her appointed as public enterprises minister, replacing Barbara Hogan. In return for the Cabinet position she would have to make decisions as a minister that would further the Guptas' business interests. 

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 22: Vytjie
Vytjie Mentor at ActionSA's manifesto launch of ActionSA in September 2021.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

She later testified about the alleged offer before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, detailing how she and former president Jacob Zuma had undertaken a trip to China in October 2010. 

According to Mentor, Zuma was in the next room when Ajay Gupta made her the offer. However, the commission’s evidence leaders could not corroborate this, and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found in his report that “the incident did not happen”. 

READ | Malema believes Mashatile would make 'better' ANC leader than Ramaphosa

Mentor served as an ANC Member of Parliament from 2002 to 2014 and was the party’s caucus chairperson between 2004 and 2008. From 2009 she served as chairperson of the public enterprises portfolio committee. 

Mentor resigned from Parliament in 2014, ahead of the elections, but only left the ANC in 2019, when she joined the ACDP. 

In 2020, she joined ActionSA, becoming its Western Cape chairperson, a position she held until June 2022, when she resigned from the post because of ill health. 

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA â?? FEBRUARY 12: Former
Vytjie Mentor at the Zondo Commission in 2019.
Gallo Images Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Mashaba described Mentor as an impeccable leader whose fight against corruption dated before her tenure in Parliament. 

“Vytjie worked in the Department of Education and then later as a councillor in Kimberley, where she became an MMC for social development. She used to recount this job as one of her favourite experiences because of the work she did in providing clean water to communities. 

“It was in this role she had her first of many run-ins with the ANC. A Swedish donation of paving stones meant for the municipality was allegedly taken and used to pave the driveways of the homes of ANC councillors. 

Mashaba said:

Vytjie reported this to the then Public Protector, who declined to investigate. As was her nature, Mentor was not settling for that, reporting it to the media. When it became a story, she was charged with bringing the ANC into disrepute. The disciplinary committee found her not guilty.

Mentor, 58, died after a protracted illness last week. She is survived by her three children and her siblings. 

Born in Kimberley in 1963, Mentor attended Hebron College and later Wits University. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsavytjie mentorcape townwestern capepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 2510 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 2290 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
43% - 3877 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
4% - 333 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.92
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.97
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,726.21
-0.7%
Silver
18.42
-1.9%
Palladium
2,107.50
-2.0%
Platinum
851.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
105.09
+3.9%
Top 40
61,322
-2.0%
All Share
67,901
-1.9%
Resource 10
60,860
-3.6%
Industrial 25
83,586
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,275
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo