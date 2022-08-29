'Court challenges can't build the ANC': Mashatile calls on members to back new North West leaders

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has warned the party's North West members to unite behind the newly-elected leaders because divisions could spell trouble for the party in the 2024 elections.

The province had seven slates vying for leadership positions leading up to its elective conference.

While the focus was on the leadership contestation, the party's organisational report painted a bleak picture of the state of affairs in municipalities.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has warned party members to actively pursue unity and throw their weight behind the newly-elected North West leadership.

Mashatile said the 2024 national elections made unity more pertinent, because internal friction could further add to the ANC's electoral decline.

"Unity is not an event. It is attained by working actively to attain it. In this regard, do not disregard those who had opposing views to yours. Instead, let us stretch our hands towards them and all become united," Mashatile said in his closing address at the ANC's North West conference on Sunday evening.

"Those who are still in courts challenging this new leadership should also come back to the organisation and fix matters internally because court challenges cannot build the ANC," he said.

"Indeed, when the conference began, there were varying leadership preferences and also varying perspectives on how to respond to the challenges facing North West and the country, but now, as we close the conference, let us disband factions, if there are any still remaining.

"We need to have one caucus and not many voices pulling in different directions. You have a leadership now, and it's time to back it. There are no losers in this party. It's the ANC that wins all the time.

"We emerge out of this conference not only with a new leadership, but also with a renewed resolve to unite and revive the ANC and to work tirelessly towards the total emancipation of the people of North West and indeed the people of our country."

Seven slates vied for the top five leadership positions in the province.

Former North West MEC for human settlements Nono Maloyi emerged as chairperson after defeating North West Premier Bushy Maape.

Lazzy Mokgosi was elected deputy chairperson, Louis Diremelo emerged as secretary, while Viola Motsumi was elected deputy secretary.

North West Community Safety and Transport MEC Sello Lehari was elected treasurer.

Mashatile said the new leadership and party members should start campaigning in a united manner in preparation for the 2024 national elections.

"Comrades, one of our immediate tasks is to begin in earnest with preparations towards the 2024 national and provincial elections.

"We have a lot of work to do to regain lost ground, especially in our key constituencies. Arguably, the 2024 elections will be the most difficult we have ever faced. However, we are confident we will rise to the challenge."

He urged the newly-elected North West leadership to hit the ground running in the province.

"As we prepare for the elections, ANC branches and leaders must be visible on the ground. They must be at the forefront of the daily struggles by communities. We must not visit our communities only during elections. Neither should we seek to resolve the problems of the people [only] at the time of elections.

"Fifty percent is not enough. We need more than 50 percent. We cannot hand over power to others. People love the ANC. We cannot disappoint them," said Mashatile.

He commended the ANC in North West for being the only province with a majority of women making up its provincial executive committee (PEC).

For the 30 additional positions available, the province elected 20 women as part of the leadership structure.

"It is the first time that a province has 20 elected women on its PEC. This is a record worth celebrating," said Mashatile.

Initially, only four women were nominated by branches as additional PEC members, but after intervention by ANC national executive committee deployees in North West, more women were nominated from the floor.

Shocking organisational report

The North West ANC's organisational report, presented by the convener of the interim structure Hlomane Chauke, painted a dire picture of the province's more than 20 municipalities. According to the report, many of the municipalities were under the influence of alleged gangsters and rouge leaders who resorted to intimidation when awarding tenders.

"Some leaders' modus operandi in the region was to intimidate and threaten those who differ with them. It is common knowledge in communities that if you differ with particular individual gangsters, they will pay you a visit at home to either beat you up or burn your house down.

"To instil fear among members, there have emerged gangster groupings, such as amaRussia, Tshabarefete, Fear Fokkol, whose sole purpose is to intimidate the membership of the ANC and beat them into silence. This extends to the disruption of council sittings and caucus meetings.

"The major challenge is ANC leaders and members who collude with opposition parties to the detriment of the political fortunes of the ANC," read the report.

The report was also critical of councillors who had been elected during the 2021 municipal elections and blamed them for the province's bleak state of affairs.

"To say we are ashamed of some of these councillors would be an understatement. They perform more poorly than councillors we've had since 1994 in this province.

"We must, however, appreciate the few committed, hardworking councillors who still know that they are employees of the ANC," read the report.

In 2018, the national government intervened in North West's government, placing it under Section 100 of the Constitution for almost three years, in a bid to address political instability and the lack of service delivery. However, instead of improving, Chauke's report suggested that the province was regressing.