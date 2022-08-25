44m ago

add bookmark

Court finds 'Kill the Boer' lyrics are not hate speech, AfriForum to appeal ruling

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF supporters outside Johannesburg High Court for the 'Kill the boer' matter.
EFF supporters outside Johannesburg High Court for the 'Kill the boer' matter.
Fani Mahuntsi
  • The Equality Court has dismissed the application by lobby group AfriForum to have the songs Kill/Kiss the Boer and Bizani iFire-Brigade declared hate speech. 
  • In his judgment, Judge Edwin Molahlehi said AfriForum failed to prove the lyrics could reasonably be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to harm or propagate hatred. 
  • AfriForum was ordered to pay the respondentslegal costs.

The Equality Court found on Thursday lobby group AfriForum had failed to prove the lyrics in Kill/Kiss the Boer and Bizani iFire-Brigade could reasonably be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to harm or incite harm or propagate hatred.

This was the judgment handed down by Judge Edwin Molahlehi as he dismissed AfriForum's application to declare as hate speech the two songs. 

"The song does not constitute hate speech, but rather deserves to be protected under the rubric of freedom of speech," Molahlehi said.

"I find that AfriForum has failed to make out a case that the lyrics in the song constitute hate speech. The court's order dismisses the argument that the songs, Kill/Kiss the Boer and Bizani iFire-Brigade, constitute hate speech, and the applicant [AfriForum] should pay costs."

READ | Court dismisses govt's application to appeal AfriForum interdict on R50m Cuban donation

In yet another blow to the lobby group, Molahlehi found Ernst Roets, its head of policy and action, did not meet the standards of being an expert witness as he had purportedly been on the applicant's legal team. 

The judge said he found Roets' testimony to have been based on hearsay or circumstantial evidence.

AfriForum also sought to have the respondents, EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, pay R500 000 to a charity organisation, and the pair apologise for singing the songs.

The judgment was well received by EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe and deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola who started celebrating as soon as the judgment was handed down. 

Addressing the media, Maotwe described the judgment as being "sober", saying "the ruling puts to bed the case by the racists, which sought to erase the cultural element of the liberation struggle".

"The court reaffirmed the submission by the commander-in-chief [CIC], Julius Malema, that liberation songs should not be interpreted literally, but recognised as a critique of a system of oppression.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 25: Ernst Roet
Ernst Roets and his legal council Mark Oppenheimer at Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.
Gallo Images Fani Mahuntsi

"The view of CIC Julius Malema that liberation songs sought to agitate people during the struggle against the apartheid system and today agitate society against a system that benefits white men. Struggle in South Africa has fallen flat on its face."

AfriForum said it would appeal the verdict. 

Roets added "this ruling creates a very dangerous precedent. The disturbing message sent with this judgment is that encouraging the gruesome murder of a certain group based on their identity is acceptable and carries no consequences".

"AfriForum constantly works with the victims of farm attacks, as well as the families of those killed in these gruesome crimes.

"We understand the pain and trauma these victims and survivors have to live with. We are, therefore, deeply disappointed with today's verdict. There is no place in society for songs that encourage the killing of people based on their identity.

READ | Ex-DA leader Gana plots political future with Zongezo Zibi and Lindiwe Mazibuko

"Today's ruling proved how the political order in South Africa is becoming radicalised, especially against minorities. 

"A political order where the incitement and romanticisation of violence against minorities is sanctioned by the judiciary is not a free, democratic order, but an oppressive order.

"This case once again confirms that AfriForum must now focus its attention on strengthening and intensifying our safety structures and security training," Roets said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemaernst roetsgautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
29% - 1001 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
23% - 790 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
46% - 1614 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.79
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,755.54
+0.2%
Silver
19.16
+0.2%
Palladium
2,097.00
+2.9%
Platinum
882.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
101.22
+1.0%
Top 40
63,596
+0.8%
All Share
70,275
+0.7%
Resource 10
64,113
+0.8%
Industrial 25
86,469
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,578
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo