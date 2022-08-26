1h ago

add bookmark

'DA no longer a conducive home for black members': Former Northern Cape leader joins ActionSA

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leader in the Northern Cape, Andrew Louw, has joined ActionSA.
DA leader in the Northern Cape, Andrew Louw, has joined ActionSA.
PHOTO: Charne Kemp
  • The DA has lost another black leader, with its former Norther Cape leader leaving for ActionSA.  
  • Louw had been placed on suspension for allegedly recruiting DA members for his now new home, ActionSA. 
  • Louw has denied these allegations saying it was the toxic environment within the DA that had forced him to leave. 

After 19 years as a member and almost 16 years as a DA leader in the Northern Cape, Andrew Louw switched allegiances on Thursday and joined ActionSA without tendering his resignation.

"Yes indeed, I have joined ActionSA," Louw told News24 on Friday morning. 

He said the decision was so sudden that he didn't even have a chance to tell the DA about his intention to leave.

"The moment any member of the DA joins another political party, then your membership ceases to exist with immediate effect; this is in the constitution of the party. So yesterday, after the DA had been making unsubstantiated allegations against me for many years that I was recruiting their party members for ActionSA, and that I was also planning on joining ActionSA, I finally lost it and just decided to give the DA something true to talk about. 

"So I can put it on record that on Thursday afternoon, I went online and I joined ActionSA. I am a fully-fledged member of ActionSA now," Louw said.

READ | Former ANCWL leader joins ActionSA, will head the party's structure in Mpumalanga

He cited allegedly unfair treatment of party members by the DA, on the basis of the colour of their skin, as part of what motivated him to leave.

Louw said:

I am sure that you will be aware that there is a trend now within the DA where black leaders and black supporters are leaving the DA for reasons best known to themselves, but most of the reasons are generic. The DA is no longer a conducive home for black members.

The party has always maintained that there is no truth to allegations that black leaders are leaving because of racism within the party.

Louw's decision comes after the DA suspended him for allegedly attempting to lure DA members to join rival party, ActionSA.

Louw, along with two other members — his wife Mariam Louw, and Grantham Steenkamp — were issued with suspension letters, pending an investigation into the allegations, the DA announced on Thursday.

DA spokesperson Cilliers Brink publicly stated that the DA issued letters to three Northern Cape members.

Brink said:

Andrew Louw, Mariam Louw, and Grantham Steenkamp have been suspended, pending an investigation into allegations that they sought to lure DA members to join rival political parties.

Louw was the party's leader in the Northern Cape for 11 years, between 2009 and 2020.

He told News24 that he hoped for a fresh start within ActionSA.

"For now, I am just an ordinary member of ActionSA, having joined only a day ago, but I am convinced that my goals of fighting for justice and equal opportunity for previously disadvantaged South Africans will be fulfilled as I work with my new party," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daactionsanorthern capekimberleypolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 1400 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
24% - 1190 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
45% - 2253 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

8h ago

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.77
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.90
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,745.27
-0.8%
Silver
19.23
-0.1%
Palladium
2,151.00
-0.1%
Platinum
878.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
99.34
-1.9%
Top 40
64,183
+0.8%
All Share
70,859
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,000
+1.3%
Industrial 25
86,781
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,807
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

42m ago

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

3h ago

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
Itumeleng survived a fire started by a candle - now she runs a candle-making business

3h ago

Itumeleng survived a fire started by a candle - now she runs a candle-making business
PHOTOS | How this 86-year-old built his own SA classic car from scratch

3h ago

PHOTOS | How this 86-year-old built his own SA classic car from scratch
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo