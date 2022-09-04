David Makhura ready to hand over Gauteng premiership on undetermined date

Gauteng Premier David Makhusa says he will resign soon.

The ANC in Gauteng is preparing for Makhura's move from office, but a replacement needs to be found first.

The province has yet to finalise a replacement and is consulting structures on a proposed name to replace Makhura.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he is not being pushed out from power in the country's economic hub.

Makhura will leave his position as a premier, but it does not seem the ANC in Gauteng has a precise date on when this will happen.

The party held a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Friday to discuss Makhura's departure.

News24 had reported about talks for the former ANC provincial chairperson to be possibly replaced by Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi was recently elected as ANC provincial chairperson.

There were previous discussions in the PEC about Makhura being secured a national position before he resigns as premier. These discussions seem to be hanging in the balance with no conclusion.

ANC provincial secretary TK Nciza said the province was about to embark on a process to find a replacement for Makhura.

Nciza stressed Makhura was not being forced out.

The same angle was pushed by Lesufi, who was present at the media briefing, on Sunday in Johannesburg.

Makhura claimed he was the one who initiated the idea he should vacate the Office of the Premier before his term concluded in 2024.

The talks about his departure went back as far as February 2021, he said.

The premier added he felt someone else needed to govern Gauteng by 2023.

After the provincial conference concluded, the ANC began discussing what it insists is a "power transition" and not removal.

Nciza said the matter was not factional.

"Not all the time when there is a power handover, there must be chaos. Allow the ANC to undergo its processes."

Makhura said he was ready to hand over the premiership once the ANC had concluded its internal processes with a suitable candidate.

He stressed he was not being recalled by the party.

"I have not been pushed.

Makhura said:

I'm not here to render my resignation, but I am definitely ready to hand over to the next leadership of the ANC. This handover must be smooth. My own behest initiated this process after the national conference. No one demanded a reshuffle, which is not true.

"I am eight years into this job, and I will continue to do this work. But I am interested in ensuring that the provincial government will enter the next phase. As soon as they say they have completed that process, I will be ready to hand over to the next premier."

He added he was concerned about continuity and stability of governance in the province, which was why the process had to be handled well.

Nciza said the Gauteng ANC was consulting with alliance partners, structures and the national leadership on finding a candidate.

Consultations will include recommending names to replace Makhura.

He refused to speculate about the two names likely to be recommended to the ANC nationally.



