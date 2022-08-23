EFF flexes its kingmaker status in Tshwane as it backs motion to remove Randall Williams

The EFF is flexing its muscle as kingmaker in hung municipalities.

Julius Malema says the party will support a motion of no confidence in the mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams.

The EFF is willing to back the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay, but on condition the party removes its mayor, Eugene Johnson.

The EFF will support a motion of no confidence in the mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, which is likely to dwindle any hope that he can remain in his position.

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Tuesday his party would support Williams' removal.

The EFF was one of several opposition parties that accused Williams of corruption in his push for a power supply deal.

Williams brought a forensic report to be passed by the Tshwane council last week.

The passing of the report in the council would have allowed for public participation in an investment proposal from a power supply consortium.

READ | Coalition friction: DA may be pushed to replace Tshwane mayor with new candidate

The investment proposal, which was pitched by the Kratos consortium, sought to lease two power stations, with an investment plan of R26 billion.

The group had promised jobs in return for building gas turbines on the land housing the power stations. Williams said the project would be a catalyst for the city and possibly end load shedding.

But opposition parties - ActionSA, EFF and the ANC - said the proposal could not be entertained without a tender process.

They accused Williams of being too involved in the process and flouting municipal legislation.

Williams denied this.

The council did not adopt the forensic report, leaving the project stalled. The ANC has since announced its intention to bring a motion of no confidence in Williams. It is expected that the motion may be heard on Thursday.

READ | Ex-DA leader Gana plots political future with Zongezo Zibi and Lindiwe Mazibuko

The DA does not have enough numbers in the council to ensure the motion fails.

The ANC has 75 seats, EFF 23 and ActionSA 19. The DA has 69 seats.

Williams was voted into office with the help of the EFF and ActionSA, the DA's coalition partner.

ActionSA had already stated that it supported the coalition, but could not protect Williams.

Malema said the EFF would support the motion because the party had exposed Williams.

"We support the motion of no confidence in the mayor. We are in the forefront of that campaign," Malema said.

The EFF is not in a coalition partnership in the municipalities, it has representatives.

However, the party has influence because of the difference its councillors can make in swaying which of the dominating parties, the DA and the ANC, can hold power in hung municipalities.

The party will likely flex its muscle even more in the coming weeks because Malema said the ANC's newly elected leaders in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal had approached the party for support.

The ANC lost control of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni following the municipal elections.

Nelson Mandela Bay, in the Eastern Cape, is run by a coalition government, led by the ANC. Malema said the EFF remained open to discussions.

READ | EFF wants to be ‘consulted’ over DA’s coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay, will not pledge support blindly

But, in Nelson Mandela Bay, the ANC had to remove the mayor, Eugene Johnson, if the party wanted support from the EFF.

"We are more than prepared to vote with the ANC. We are not going to vote with the DA because the DA does not want us. And they make it very clear they do not want us. We will only vote with the DA, where our local structures have technical relationships.

"In Nelson Mandela Bay, we will not vote with the DA. And if the ANC is not going to remove the mayor and put in a proper candidate, we will abstain," Malema said.

The DA signed a coalition agreement with smaller parties in Nelson Mandela Bay as it prepares to unseat the ANC.

But the move would be unsuccessful without the EFF.