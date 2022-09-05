1h ago

add bookmark

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse threatened with removal, coalition lays criminal charges

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati and Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA mayor for Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, who attained the position with some help from the EFF.
DA mayor for Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, who attained the position with some help from the EFF.
Lucky Morajane
  • The DA and its coalition partners have laid criminal charges against two ANC councillors for bribery and corruption. 
  • A bloc of minority political parties in the Johannesburg council has threatened Mayor Mpho Phalatse with removal through a motion of no confidence. 
  • Following the removal of speaker Vasco Da Gama, the debacle to control Johannesburg seems to be set on either the DA leading or the ANC. 

The political war for power in the City of Johannesburg is heating up. 

Minority parties in the City have upped their political attacks on the DA-led coalition government with their sights firmly set on Mayor Mpho Phalatse. 

The minority parties, which include the AIC, ATM, Cope, UDM, PAC and Al Jama-ah, plan to bring a motion of no confidence in Phalatse. 

This will be their second attempt to remove her after a motion request was rejected a few weeks ago

Last week, the same minority parties, with the help of some DA coalition partners, the ANC and EFF, successfully removed council speaker Vasco Da Gama. 

Following this success, the same political parties believe Phalatse could be removed in the same fashion. 

There are two minority blocs in the council; some are in a coalition agreement with the DA.

The other bloc is not in a coalition agreement and has leaned towards backing the return of the ANC. 

READ | DA vows to 'restore order' after coalition partners help remove Vasco da Gama as Joburg speaker

Acting speaker Colleen Makhubele, the only Cope councillor in council, held a briefing on Monday along with minority political parties. 

Makhubele's presence surprised her party, which is part of the DA-led coalition government. 

She was appointed the chair of chairs for the council as part of the coalition agreement. 

Makhubele seemed to have decided to back the minority parties instead of the coalition her party backs. 

At the presser, she proclaimed the removal of Da Gama was a win for smaller parties. 

"That motion has brought the so-called big parties to their knees. For the past few days, that motion has caused the city to come to a standstill. The role of minority parties has just been revived. The role of minority parties has been restored." 

She said the motion against Phalatse, which minority parties would bring, would be based on the issue of the black child and those who lived in poverty. 

Makhubele added the DA had intimidated smaller parties and had been threatened by the party, saying she was not the acting speaker.

She said the DA-led coalition was failing to uplift black people in the city.

Makhubele added:

We have decided as minority parties to suspend our political resentment for once and focus on the residents of the City of Joburg. The DA is in a crisis because they know they cannot govern by themselves.
 

She said if the ANC came into power by removing Phalatse, this would happen through the front door and not through back-handed tactics. 

All the councillors denied they were working with the ANC.

While this political briefing was taking place, the DA and its coalition partners opened a criminal case against the ANC for attempted bribery. 

In a statement, the coalition partners said the charges were laid against two ANC councillors. 

A councillor filed an affidavit claiming he was offered R2 million to vote for the motion. 

READ | In tussle to replace Joburg speaker, DA vows to be 'intricate' with coalition partners

Meanwhile, Phalatse said in a statement she had taken note of the utterances of Makhubele, who had purported to be the acting speaker of the council.

The mayor added the standing rules and council orders were clear: when the Office of the Speaker was vacant, an election must be held before it could be filled.

She said: "Makhubele cannot play fast and loose with the country's laws to grab power."

Phalatse repeated her earlier utterances that the ANC was attempting to grab power. 

"Over the coming days and weeks, there will be attempts to paint a picture of instability in the [City]. This disinformation will be peddled by political parties, other interested people, and organisations whose lines of corruption have been severed by the Johannesburg multi-party government."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpho phalatsegautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 4477 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 382 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.16
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.77
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.05
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,711.60
-0.0%
Silver
18.15
+0.5%
Palladium
2,034.50
+0.4%
Platinum
850.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
93.02
+0.7%
Top 40
60,844
-0.0%
All Share
67,399
+0.0%
Resource 10
60,782
+0.8%
Industrial 25
82,598
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,207
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo