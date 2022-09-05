Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse threatened with removal, coalition lays criminal charges

The DA and its coalition partners have laid criminal charges against two ANC councillors for bribery and corruption.

A bloc of minority political parties in the Johannesburg council has threatened Mayor Mpho Phalatse with removal through a motion of no confidence.

Following the removal of speaker Vasco Da Gama, the debacle to control Johannesburg seems to be set on either the DA leading or the ANC.

The political war for power in the City of Johannesburg is heating up.

Minority parties in the City have upped their political attacks on the DA-led coalition government with their sights firmly set on Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

The minority parties, which include the AIC, ATM, Cope, UDM, PAC and Al Jama-ah, plan to bring a motion of no confidence in Phalatse.

This will be their second attempt to remove her after a motion request was rejected a few weeks ago.

Last week, the same minority parties, with the help of some DA coalition partners, the ANC and EFF, successfully removed council speaker Vasco Da Gama.

Following this success, the same political parties believe Phalatse could be removed in the same fashion.

There are two minority blocs in the council; some are in a coalition agreement with the DA.

The other bloc is not in a coalition agreement and has leaned towards backing the return of the ANC.

READ | DA vows to 'restore order' after coalition partners help remove Vasco da Gama as Joburg speaker

Acting speaker Colleen Makhubele, the only Cope councillor in council, held a briefing on Monday along with minority political parties.

Makhubele's presence surprised her party, which is part of the DA-led coalition government.

She was appointed the chair of chairs for the council as part of the coalition agreement.

Makhubele seemed to have decided to back the minority parties instead of the coalition her party backs.

At the presser, she proclaimed the removal of Da Gama was a win for smaller parties.

"That motion has brought the so-called big parties to their knees. For the past few days, that motion has caused the city to come to a standstill. The role of minority parties has just been revived. The role of minority parties has been restored."

She said the motion against Phalatse, which minority parties would bring, would be based on the issue of the black child and those who lived in poverty.

Makhubele added the DA had intimidated smaller parties and had been threatened by the party, saying she was not the acting speaker.

She said the DA-led coalition was failing to uplift black people in the city.

Makhubele added:

We have decided as minority parties to suspend our political resentment for once and focus on the residents of the City of Joburg. The DA is in a crisis because they know they cannot govern by themselves.

She said if the ANC came into power by removing Phalatse, this would happen through the front door and not through back-handed tactics.

All the councillors denied they were working with the ANC.

While this political briefing was taking place, the DA and its coalition partners opened a criminal case against the ANC for attempted bribery.

In a statement, the coalition partners said the charges were laid against two ANC councillors.

A councillor filed an affidavit claiming he was offered R2 million to vote for the motion.

READ | In tussle to replace Joburg speaker, DA vows to be 'intricate' with coalition partners

Meanwhile, Phalatse said in a statement she had taken note of the utterances of Makhubele, who had purported to be the acting speaker of the council.

The mayor added the standing rules and council orders were clear: when the Office of the Speaker was vacant, an election must be held before it could be filled.

She said: "Makhubele cannot play fast and loose with the country's laws to grab power."

Phalatse repeated her earlier utterances that the ANC was attempting to grab power.

"Over the coming days and weeks, there will be attempts to paint a picture of instability in the [City]. This disinformation will be peddled by political parties, other interested people, and organisations whose lines of corruption have been severed by the Johannesburg multi-party government."