57m ago

add bookmark

Newly-elected ANC North West chairperson Nono Maloyi could be forced out due to unresolved case

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nono Maloyi
Nono Maloyi
PHOTO: Juniour Khumalo/News24
  • The ANC in North West has elected former provincial human settlements MEC Nono Maloyi as its chairperson.
  • His election comes despite him having a culpable homicide case hanging over his head. The charge has been provisionally withdrawn.
  • As a result of the unresolved case, Maloyi's election is uncertain as his detractors are said to be pushing for him to step aside.

The new leadership of the ANC in North West faces an uncertain future, and its newly elected chairperson could be forced out due to a culpable homicide charge still hanging over his head.

Former North West MEC for human settlement Nono Maloyi emerged victorious over Premier Bushy Maape at the North West ANC's ninth elective conference over the weekend.

Ahead of the election, there was a strong push for Maloyi not to contest for the position, with his critics citing a 2018 culpable homicide case that was provisionally withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as grounds for him to step aside.

READ | Fight on as former ANC North West chair eyes NEC position, throws weight behind ex-MEC Maloyi

Branches in Bojanala, the ANC's biggest region in the North West, wrote to the interim provincial committee, requesting that Maloyi not be allowed to stand for election, given that the culpable homicide charge may still be reinstated.

They argued that the matter was not struck off the roll, meaning that Maloyi still faced the serious charge.

Maloyi told News24 it was unfortunate that his detractors "were trying to leverage an unfortunate situation for political gain".

"The ANC step-aside rule was meant to root out bad apples from the organisation and not to settle political scores," Maloyi said.

Maloyi said: 

The accident was an unforeseen and unfortunate incident. It was not corruption, money laundering, or any of the criminal acts that were meant to be rooted out by the step-aside policy.

He said that should ANC members in the province prioritise renewing the party and ensuring that the quality of leadership "was of high integrity", petty factional squabbles would not find their way into the ANC.

Maloyi added that if the ANC had been preoccupied with issues affecting communities, and not been entrenched in self-serving matters, the court cases, which had hampered the conference schedule, would not have happened.

Beyond the litigation that derailed progress at the conference, there were also allegations of security breaches, with "thugs" said to have stolen accreditation tags with the intention of infiltrating the conference.

ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said the "thugs", as she called them, had been caught in the act on camera.

There were also allegations of voting branch delegates being "manipulated".

Despite the numerous delays, Maloyi emerged as the provincial chairperson, defeating ANC veteran Maape by more than 90 votes.

Lazzy Mokgosi was elected deputy chairperson, amassing 353 votes, compared to Paul Sebegoe's 311 votes.

Current economic development MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi was defeated by Louis Diremelo for the position of provincial secretary, while Viola Motsumi was elected deputy secretary.

Community Safety and Transport MEC Sello Lehari was elected provincial treasurer.

READ | ANC stalwart Maape goes head-to-head with ex-MEC Maloyi for North West chairperson position

In the early hours of Monday, the conference was still electing additional members of the provincial executive committee (PEC).

The rest of the conference programme is expected to be finalised in the next two weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was advised not to attend the conference as North West's programme had not yet been concluded.

"We have since also advised President Cyril Ramaphosa that because the conference has not concluded its business, he should not come," chairperson of the national executive committee (NEC) deployees in North West, Obed Bapela, said.

"As you know, the president only closes the conference once all the work of the conference has happened, so we told him to no longer proceed to come to the venue," said Bapela.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancnono maloyinorth westmahikengpolitical partiespoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 1735 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
51% - 8646 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
35% - 5924 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.29
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.70
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.67
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,788.64
-0.8%
Silver
20.57
-1.2%
Palladium
2,217.50
-0.5%
Platinum
954.32
-1.2%
Brent Crude
98.15
-1.5%
Top 40
64,170
+0.3%
All Share
70,908
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,241
+0.3%
Industrial 25
86,837
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,070
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo