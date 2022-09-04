Presidential pothole duty - Ramaphosa helps to fix streets in Delmas for ANC campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on an unusual exercise for a president: that of helping to fill potholes.

Wearing red gloves and an ANC-branded cap, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrestled with a granulator machine moving slowly as he patched one of many potholes dotting the streets of Botleng township in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa succeeded in his efforts, having fully covered the pothole after he'd completed his task while ANC members watched to support him.

The president was in Delmas on Saturday as part of the ANC's Letsema campaign, one of its service delivery outreach programmes.

The initiative often sees Ramaphosa and ANC members embark on clean-up activities. The last event was in the Free State, and this time Ramaphosa cleaned the streets of Delmas while engaging with municipal workers, residents and ANC members.

The duty of fixing potholes and ensuring that public spaces are cleaned is a municipal responsibility.

Ramaphosa explained that the ANC's service delivery activities were necessary because they allowed people to reimagine the ANC as a party that works.

"I am really excited about this programme because it is getting our people to look at the ANC anew. To see that the ANC can be focused on service delivery. That the ANC can focus on what matters most to the people of our country, which is the delivery of better and more efficient services to them. That is the Letsema campaign," Ramaphosa said.

He said the service delivery programme also geared the party towards the 2024 elections.

ANC national executive member Mmamoloko Kubayi, who accompanied Ramaphosa on the roadshow backed the programme, saying it allowed people to take the initiative and not only wait for the government.

"It is important that we are led by the chief volunteer of the ANC who has come out to monitor service delivery. And also, to mobilise and play a role as members of the ANC by not folding our arms and waiting for the government but responding to the issues of communities," Kubayi said.

Ramaphosa ended his duties as the chief clean-up volunteer with a public engagement where Delmas residents slammed the ANC for poor service delivery, joblessness and corruption.

He told those who listed their complaints that the ANC would do better.



