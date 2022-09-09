25m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa called a 'criminal', 'gangster' as opposition demand release of Phala Phala report

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Opposition political parties held at picket outside the office of the Public Protector.
Opposition political parties held at picket outside the office of the Public Protector.
@EFFSouthAfrica
  • Opposition political parties represented in Parliament held a picket outside the office of the Public Protector in Pretoria. 
  • The members of Parliament demanded that acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka release her report into the Phala Phala saga. 
  • EFF leader Julius Malema and other leaders took turns describing President Cyril Ramaphosa as a criminal who had to be held accountable with the release of the Phala Phala report. 

Opposition political parties described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a "gangster", "thief", and a "criminal" as they demanded acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka release her report into the Phala Phala investigation.

The EFF, ACDP, COPE, UDM and ATM leaders led a few hundred supporters to the Office of the Public Protector in Pretoria on Friday, and held a picket to demand the release of the findings of the Phala Phala investigation. 

They told Gcaleka that she should release the report even if it was incomplete. 

The acting Public Protector is probing ethical questions related to criminal activities at Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm in February 2020 and whether he violated the executive code of ethics.

A complaint was laid by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and since then Ramaphosa has had to answer several questions from the office. 

READ | Court slams Ramaphosa for 'improper' decision to suspend Mkhwebane after Phala Phala questions

Last Tuesday, in a question session in the National Assembly, ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula asked Ramaphosa to "take the nation into his confidence" on Phala Phala. Ramaphosa refused. He said investigations were ongoing, he was cooperating with the "relevant authorities", and he had been advised "that it is best to address these matters when those processes have been done".

Opposition Members of Parliament have grown impatient.

EFF leader Julius Malema led the charge against Gcaleka, who stood on the makeshift stage listening to the list of demands from political leaders to her office about the investigation. 

Malema said:

We are dealing here with a crook, fraudster, a kidnapper, money launderer, a gangster. When criminals are victims of a crime, they do not open criminal cases; they hunt for the thieves themselves.

Malema, who spoke the longest among the group opposition leaders, told supporters that the acting Public Protector should release the latest information in the report so MPs could use it to hold Ramaphosa accountable. 

"In 30 days, you were supposed to release the parts of the report which are ready. Say, 'It is not a complete report, but I will return and give you the full report.' You have violated the law. The report must be released with immediate effect."

Despite the opposition saying Gcaleka had to conclude her investigation in 30 days, the Public Protector Act states that she could exceed this timeframe if she gave reasons.

Malema said: "We do not want answers. We want a report. The report will give us the answers of everyone: the police commissioner, the protector, and the pilot who flew the helicopter without a case number. Every police officer involved was supposed to be interviewed by everyone."  

READ | ANC does not want to 'interfere' with investigations into 'Rama-Phala Phala'

He said the latest information released, based on a story by News24, which revealed that Ramaphosa told Gcaleka that a Sudanese businessman had delivered the stolen money ostensibly in exchange for several buffalo, showed the president was lying.

Other political party leaders present took similar approaches in their attacks on Ramaphosa.

Cope leader Willie Madisha said: "We are tired because you (Gcaleka) are protecting thieves instead of dealing with this problem we are faced with. You should have dealt with this problem a long time ago. We are extremely angry. Ramaphosa and the whole ANC must go away because they are not the people who are supposed to lead our country. They are thieves." 

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa claimed several ANC members were keen on joining the opposition on the Phala Phala matter, but the ANC did not believe in a democracy. 

He said Ramaphosa had to be held to the same standard as former president Jacob Zuma. 

"President Ramaphosa lied on every platform. The strangest thing is that even in the media, those who were willing to hold the bar high in the years of president Zuma are now deciding to put the bar of accountability at ankle level. The PP needs to release the report with immediate effect. As Parliament, we will ensure he steps aside." 

ACDP MP Wayne Thring said Ramaphosa had sworn on the bible that he would be ethical but failed to commit to his oath of office. 

"When a president takes an oath of office and swears to the bible that he will uphold the Constitution. When he says he will be honest, be a man of integrity and be accountable, and then refuses and stops and says he does not want to be held to account, we will say: we will hold you to account," Thring said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
phala phalajulius malemacyril ramaphosapolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6382 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 585 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2368 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.30
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.07
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.84
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,718.01
+0.5%
Silver
18.79
+1.4%
Palladium
2,166.36
+1.1%
Platinum
885.09
+0.1%
Brent Crude
89.15
+1.3%
Top 40
62,127
+2.5%
All Share
68,709
+2.2%
Resource 10
63,310
+4.3%
Industrial 25
84,682
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,003
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo