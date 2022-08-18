'Scuttlebutt': Mbeki rubbishes Malema's claims of 'plot' with Arthur Fraser to remove Ramaphosa

Thabo Mbeki has denied links to ex-SSA director-general Arthur Fraser.

EFF leader Julius Malema alleged that Mbeki was behind a plot to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ANC.

Mbeki said the comments were part of old tactics intended to divide the ANC.

Former President Thabo Mbeki has denied he is working with former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa as the leader of the ANC.

EFF leader Julius Malema made the allegations about Mbeki on Wednesday, without providing evidence.

Malema said Mbeki was working with Fraser when he opened a criminal case in June alleging Ramaphosa tried to cover up a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

The Thabo Mbeki’s Foundation said: "Mr Mbeki rejects Mr Malema’s scuttlebutt with the contempt it deserves. He is certain that it originates from old apartheid intelligence machinery. It is intended to deepen divisions within the ANC and to frustrate efforts towards the organisation’s renewal."

Malema made the allegations about Mbeki while speaking about who he believed was behind political wrangling around Ramaphosa.

The EFF leader denied that opposition political parties were joining in ANC factional fights by calling for Ramaphosa's removal through a motion of no confidence.

Despite these denials, he went on to make the allegations against Mbeki, Fraser and the ANC.

Malema said it was not the ANC's radical economic transformation (RET) grouping behind the efforts to remove Ramaphosa, but rather Mbeki and Fraser.

"RET forces of the ANC have never in jubilation celebrated Fraser. They have never declared Fraser a hero and used Phala Phala as a way of decampaigning the president. That is why it was difficult to raise it in the policy conference of the ANC because it was not their initiative," said Malema.



"They are asking themselves whose agenda Fraser is driving. The answer is, Fraser is with president Mbeki in the unseating of president Ramaphosa because Mbeki says he is still disgruntled for not finishing his term. Fraser is working with Mbeki and not the RET forces," he added.

Mbeki resigned as president of the country in 2008 without finishing his term.



