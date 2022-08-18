1h ago

add bookmark

'Scuttlebutt': Mbeki rubbishes Malema's claims of 'plot' with Arthur Fraser to remove Ramaphosa

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Thabo Mbeki. (Supplied)
Former president Thabo Mbeki. (Supplied)
  • Thabo Mbeki has denied links to ex-SSA director-general Arthur Fraser. 
  • EFF leader Julius Malema alleged that Mbeki was behind a plot to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ANC. 
  • Mbeki said the comments were part of old tactics intended to divide the ANC. 

Former President Thabo Mbeki has denied he is working with former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa as the leader of the ANC.  

EFF leader Julius Malema made the allegations about Mbeki on Wednesday, without providing evidence.  

Malema said Mbeki was working with Fraser when he opened a criminal case in June alleging Ramaphosa tried to cover up a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.  

The Thabo Mbeki’s Foundation said: "Mr Mbeki rejects Mr Malema’s scuttlebutt with the contempt it deserves. He is certain that it originates from old apartheid intelligence machinery. It is intended to deepen divisions within the ANC and to frustrate efforts towards the organisation’s renewal."

READ: WATCH | 'The president has case to answer', opposition parties seek motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa

Malema made the allegations about Mbeki while speaking about who he believed was behind political wrangling around Ramaphosa.  

The EFF leader denied that opposition political parties were joining in ANC factional fights by calling for Ramaphosa's removal through a motion of no confidence.

Despite these denials, he went on to make the allegations against Mbeki, Fraser and the ANC. 

Malema said it was not the ANC's radical economic transformation (RET) grouping behind the efforts to remove Ramaphosa, but rather Mbeki and Fraser.  

ALSO READ: Why Mbeki was fired

"RET forces of the ANC have never in jubilation celebrated Fraser. They have never declared Fraser a hero and used Phala Phala as a way of decampaigning the president. That is why it was difficult to raise it in the policy conference of the ANC because it was not their initiative," said Malema.

"They are asking themselves whose agenda Fraser is driving. The answer is, Fraser is with president Mbeki in the unseating of president Ramaphosa because Mbeki says he is still disgruntled for not finishing his term. Fraser is working with Mbeki and not the RET forces," he added.

Mbeki resigned as president of the country in 2008 without finishing his term. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceffjulius malemathabo mbekipolitics
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2400 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
47% - 9975 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
38% - 7906 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 786 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.67
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.95
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,769.02
+0.4%
Silver
19.81
+0.1%
Palladium
2,183.00
+1.8%
Platinum
933.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
93.65
+1.4%
Top 40
64,279
+0.2%
All Share
71,071
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,766
+0.9%
Industrial 25
87,277
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,168
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

6h ago

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo