SEE | Disgruntled Cope members storm Mosiuoa Lekota press briefing, fist fight breaks out

Three individuals claiming to be Cope members stormed the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg and tried to attack suspended party leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

The assailants tried to prevent him from addressing the media.

The police were called to remove the three individuals.

A media briefing by suspended Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota to explain factional battles plaguing his party, descended into chaos after disgruntled members stormed the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Wednesday.

The disgruntled members, including a Cope youth leader who identified himself as Takalane Raidani, entered the venue and tried to disrupt the media briefing, pointing out Lekota had been suspended and had no right to speak on the party's behalf.

Punches flew as Raidani charged the podium where Lekota, Cope chairperson Tebogo Loate, and other party leaders were addressing the media.

But party members were quick to block the youth leader and his two accomplices before they could reach Lekota.

Having been prevented from causing any physical harm to the party leader, Raidani and his accomplices continued to shout that Lekota and those addressing the media had no right to do so as they were no longer in charge given his suspension on Monday.

Deputy president Willie Madisha, secretary for communications Dennis Bloem, and secretary for elections Mzwandile Hleko announced during a media briefing on Monday Lekota had been suspended by the party's congress national committee (CNC), its highest decision-making body.

At the briefing, they cited Lekota's ailing health, his divisiveness, and alleged corruption as the reason for placing him under precautionary suspension.

Lekota dismissed what he called rumours of his ailing health.

He announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had to take some time off while receiving treatment but was adamant he remained fit enough to lead the party.

"I'm not frail; as you can see, I am quite alive. I am ready to do anything that I can be asked to do.

"Shortly before I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, I was driving myself across the country; I still do drive myself, I don't have a driver, so, I do not get why people should spread stories that I am now on my way to the grave," said Lekota.

He also dismissed the allegation that under him, corruption had festered.

"If necessary, I am prepared to go to the courts to clear my name.

"Generally, if someone is accused of corruption, it must be someone who is stealing public funds or stealing party funds or something; I challenge any individual who can bring any evidence to say on such and such a day Mr Lekota stole this money.

"I take great pride in not being a thief, and I don't want to be identified with thieves. I want to say to South Africans once more that I have not, and I will never steal someone's money.

"They need to say what it is that I did for them to conclude that I am corrupt. I could no longer keep quiet and not respond because a lot of people were now asking, why is Lekota not disputing these allegations?

"I am saying now, there is no truth to what they are saying," said Lekota.

The embattled Cope leader added his suspension came days after he and the CNC had placed Madisha, Bloem, and Hleko on leave.

According to Lekota, he called a meeting of the CNC where the party's leaders were meant to elect a general-secretary and a deputy general-secretary to fill vacancies after the resignation of former deputy general-secretary Rob Hutchinson and the death of general-secretary Papi Kganare.

He said Madisha, Bloem, and Hleko chose not to attend the meeting, but the meeting did go ahead as the necessary quorum had been met.

A decision was taken to suspend the three leaders.

Lekota and his faction said they was effectively the ones in charge of the party as it stood, not the faction led by Madisha.

He added during the attempted attack from the disgruntled members, a camera had been broken, saying they would be laying a charge with the police.

Police had to be called in to remove the three individuals who attempted to attack Lekota.