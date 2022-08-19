27m ago

add bookmark

Tshwane Mayor defends 'catalyst' power proposal on 30-year lease to consortium

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mayor Randall Williams. (Photo by Raymond Morare)
Mayor Randall Williams. (Photo by Raymond Morare)
  • Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has defended supporting an investment proposal from a consortium which seeks to lease the City's two power stations for 30 years. 
  • Opposition parties in Tshwane blocked the adoption of a report which would have allowed the proposal to be publicised for public comment. 
  • They have questioned the project and Williams' involvement, saying they do not understand how the project would benefit the City.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams says the City has not determined how much it would charge a gas-producing consortium that promised to invest R26 billion if it were allowed to lease two power stations for 30 years. 

Williams has been under pressure from opposition parties in Tshwane. 

The mayor presented a forensic report to the council on Tuesday. 

The report outlined an unsolicited bid from the Kratos consortium seeking to lease two of the City’s power stations. 

The company promised 35 000 jobs would be created in the long term.

In addition, the City would benefit from the gas produced by the power turbines to be installed. 

This would add about 800 megawatts of electricity for the City.

Williams faced accusations of being overly involved in the process after the ANC, EFF, and ActionSA released a meeting recording discussing the bid proposal.

On Tuesday, the parties said they could not vote in support of a report that did not motivate why the lease and the product offered were unique. 

READ | EFF, ANC, ActionSA block plan for R26 billion unsolicited bid to ramp up Tshwane electricity

They also questioned why this proposal was being entertained without a bidding process. 

The market value of the two power stations is close to R400 million. 

The report does not say how much the land would be leased for, with Williams saying this information was only to be determined later once the adjudication processes were underway. 

Catalyst power station takeover proposal

At a media briefing at DA headquarters in Johannesburg on Friday, Williams defended the report and the proposal offered by the consortium. 

He said opposition parties had acted prematurely in not supporting the report to move forward for public comment.

The Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations have not been operational since 2014. 

Williams said the City had spent R2.4 billion on salaries and maintenance, despite the power stations not producing electricity.

More than 500 people at these plants are being paid without working. 

"We have paid R2.4 billion for power stations that do not produce any single electron, 550 employees that do not have a job to do that we are paying for. The ANC, ActionSA and the EFF want these employees to come to work and not do anything. 

"We want them to become productive. The investment is a catalytic investment. Thousands of jobs will be created, and that would be the end of load shedding for the City of Tshwane," he added. 

READ | Power deal: Future of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams hangs in balance

The mayor said opposition parties had questioned the project too early.

He added the question of a bidding process would become relevant later if other companies had come forward while the process was being finalised. 

"All we wanted on Tuesday was to get public comment on the proposed land lease on which these power stations are located.

"The lease would be to the consortium. The recommendation for public participation was step one in a series of steps that had to be taken in our law before any lease could be finalised. 

"Had the report been approved, it would have required multiple legislative processes to be followed once the public participation was concluded.

"The comments would be evaluated and assessed before a final decision was taken. The question is why any party would stop the public participation process from happening," Williams said. 

The report remains in limbo as Williams faces a possible motion of no confidence, with a council meeting expected next week.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
randall williamstshwaneguatengpoliticsservice delivery
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2604 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
51% - 12688 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
35% - 8536 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 843 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.11
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.09
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,749.32
-0.5%
Silver
19.11
-2.2%
Palladium
2,128.50
-1.4%
Platinum
896.50
-1.9%
Brent Crude
96.59
+3.0%
Top 40
62,974
-1.9%
All Share
69,719
-1.8%
Resource 10
62,153
-2.7%
Industrial 25
86,103
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,698
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

14h ago

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo