Vytjie Mentor dies after long illness

Zintle Mahlati
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor
  • Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has died.
  • According to her party, ActionSA, she died after an extended illness.
  • In 2016 she alleged she was offered a ministerial post by the Gupta family.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who shot into the political spotlight as a state capture whistleblower, has died.

Her political party, ActionSA, announced her death on Tuesday morning. 

The party said in a statement that she had been hospitalised for several months and died after an extended illness.

The party said:

ActionSA has learned of the passing of Vytjie Mentor and extends its most heartfelt condolences to her family for her loss. Vytjie had been ill for some time, and this morning her family called to inform us that she had succumbed to the illness.

Mentor is a former ANC MP and chaired Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises.  

She resigned from the ANC in 2019 and joined the ACDP. 

In 2020, she joined ActionSA at the start of the party's founding, along with its leader, former DA member and City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba. 

READ | Vytjie Mentor joins Herman Mashaba's political party

Mentor testified at the Zondo Commission in 2016 that the Gupta family had offered her a post as Minister of Public Enterprises.

She testified that Ajay Gupta had offered her the job in the presence of former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, at the family's compound in Saxonwold. 

She later wrote a book about her experience as an ANC member and it was titled No Holy Cows.


