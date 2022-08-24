'We are not intimidated': Steenhuisen accuses ANC of trying to make DA-led coalitions crumble

Fresh from the first threat to its coalition arrangement in Tshwane, the DA says the ANC is threatening the stability of its coalition governments.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams faced a motion of no confidence after a power supply scandal.

A coalition meeting on Tuesday resolved that Williams would be protected and that political parties would remain committed to the partnership

The DA believes its mayors in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni are under ANC attack, threatening the stability of the municipal governments and impacting service delivery.

In fact, DA leader John Steenhuisen believes the ANC and its "proxy smaller political parties" are determined to return to power.

The opposition leader was speaking on Wednesday after the closest threat yet to the DA-led coalition partnership that governs Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

The DA held a meeting with its coalition partners on Tuesday after vital partner ActionSA said it would not protect Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams if he faced a motion of no confidence.

Williams was accused of favouring a consortium to supply power to the City of Tshwane through a 30-year lease of two coal power stations the City no longer uses. He faced the possibility of a motion of no confidence and his removal was backed by the ANC and EFF.

The coalition meeting resolved to have a bidding process for the leasing of the power stations. It also concluded that a 60-day investigation into Williams and City officials would resume to uncover any wrongdoing in the investment proposal.

The political partners, which include ActionSA, Cope, ACDP, the Freedom Front Plus and the IFP, made a commitment to protect the coalition.

As a result of the meeting, Williams will be protected through a majority if a motion of no confidence is brought to the council.

During a broadcast address, Steenhuisen said the ANC was to blame for the attacks on its mayors in the three metros.

He said the party was determined to return to power and that it would fight to collapse the coalition governments ahead of the 2024 national elections.

There may be merit in the DA's fears, especially in Ekurhuleni.

The DA relies on the generosity and technical arrangements with the EFF to pass legislation.

If it manages to strike any deal with the EFF, the ANC could return to office in Ekurhuleni.

EFF leader Julius Malema indicated that the ANC in Gauteng had approached the EFF and that his party was open to discussions.

Similar arrangements were also possible for Nelson Mandela Bay, Malema added.

Steenhuisen listed the successes of the coalition governments in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

He said the coalitions had increased Metro Police presence, repaired roads, provided a credit rating turnaround and found solutions to electricity backlogs.

While there was much progress, the ANC was the problem, he pointed out.

"That is what the ANC is trying to stop through these attacks. They do not want the DA government to deliver services for you. This attack will likely continue to the 2024 elections and possibly beyond.

"We will stand up to anything the ANC throws at us. We are not intimidated by these coordinated attacks, and we will certainly not allow anyone to derail this project of righting our ship and steering her towards a better future," Steenhuisen said.