You are 'constitutional delinquents' - Push to oust Mashatile as SG at heated ANC NEC meeting

A special ANC NEC meeting on Friday night heard strong arguments for the ousting of Paul Mashatile as acting secretary-general.

NEC members called ANC officials constitutional delinquents after they proposed that Mashatile not be replaced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed that NEC member Gwen Ramokgopa support Mashatile in meetings of ANC officials.

A push to oust ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile from the office of the secretary-general saw ANC national executive committee (NEC) members go head-to-head in a heated special meeting on Friday night.

News24 understands that NEC members argued that it was a violation of the ANC's constitution for Mashatile to act in the powerful positions of secretary-general and deputy secretary-general.

The debate came following a proposal by President Cyril Ramaphosa that NEC member Gwen Ramogkopa should support Mashatile in ANC top six meetings, but would not formally replace him in that position, as initially touted.

Ramaphosa told the meeting that officials had agreed that Mashatile would not deliver two reports at the ANC's national conference in December, and that ANC deputy president David Mabuza would deliver the organisational report at the conference.

The proposal by Ramaphosa came as a truce amid frosty relations with Mashatile after a previous effort to remove him at a special NEC meeting last month.

Mashatile has effectively held three positions in the ANC top six after the suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule and the death of his deputy, Jessie Duarte.

"The president told the meeting that Paul (Mashatile) will still act, but he will be supported in meetings of the officials by Gwen Ramokgopa," said a source who attended the meeting.

NEC member Sibongile Besani was among the first to reject the proposal, arguing that Mashatile ought to be replaced.

Two sources told News24 that ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete rejected the proposal for Mashatile to continue acting as secretary-general and be supported by Ramokgopa.

"They called the officials constitutional delinquents," said a source who attended the meeting.

News24 understands that Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi argued that the ANC constitution did not have any provision for the treasurer-general to act as the secretary-general.

The insider said:

She said that the treasurer-general acting as the secretary-general was unconstitutional, and she cited [clause] 16.4.3 of the ANC constitution to make that point.

She argued that the ANC should consider filling the deputy secretary-general position, and that the person should act as the secretary-general ahead of the December conference. Or, sources said, she argued that ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe must act in that position as per the party's constitution.

This was supported by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

A third source said at the centre of the fight was the accusation that Mashatile was using the powerful office of the secretary-general for his own political gain. He was further accused of dropping the ball in critical party processes ahead of the December conference.

But a source sympathetic to Mashatile said the fight to remove him had nothing to do with his competence.

"They just want to be in charge of processes before the conference and have their own person there. You cannot put people in positions through the back door," the source added.

In closing the meeting, Ramaphosa said officials should further deliberate on including Ramokgopa in their weekly meetings.

Mashatile is vying for the ANC deputy presidency, which is highly contested ahead of December.

The ANC is expected to begin with nominations for its top leadership positions this week, with branch general meetings.



