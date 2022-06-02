Presidency confirms robbery at Ramaphosa's farm, but there's 'no basis for claims of criminal conduct'

Vincent Magwenya confirmed a robbery took place at Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

He said the stolen money was from the proceeds of selling game.

Magwenya said there was no basis for the claims of criminal conduct made against Ramaphosa by Arthur Fraser.

The Presidency confirmed there was a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, but rubbished some of the allegations made by former spy boss and prisons commissioner Arthur Fraser.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the robbery took place at the president's farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020, in which money from the proceeds of the sale of game was stolen.

Magwenya said that, at the time, Ramaphosa was attending an African Union summit in Addis Ababa.

Magwenya said:

On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation.

Magwenya added that there was "no basis for the claims of criminal conduct" made against Ramaphosa by Fraser.

Fraser, on Wednesday, laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing the president of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting a robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

Fraser alleged that criminals entered Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020. He claimed that they were caught after stealing $4 million.

Fraser further claimed the robbers were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid to keep silent.

He said he had filed supporting evidence, including photographs, bank accounts, video footage, and names, with the Rosebank police station.

The Presidency said it had been made aware through a media statement that Fraser had laid a complaint with SAPS against Ramaphosa - but maintained the "president stands ready to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters".

"President Ramaphosa remains resolute in leading the fight against corruption, restoring the integrity and capability of public institutions and overcoming the legacy of state capture, and will not be deterred by disinformation campaigns."

