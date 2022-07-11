6m ago

add bookmark

Qatar retracts 'violence and terrorism' statement about Soweto tavern massacre, says Dirco

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Qatar's foreign affairs ministry has retracted a statement on the Soweto tavern shooting.
  • Earlier in the statement, the Arab nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had expressed its rejection of violence and terrorism.
  • The statement, shared on Twitter, has since been deleted.

Qatar's foreign affairs ministry has retracted a statement on the mass shooting at a Soweto tavern, in which the Arab nation had reiterated its rejection of violence and terrorism.

Widely shared on social media, the statement read:

"The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident which took place in the suburb of Soweto in the city of Johannesburg in South Africa and led to deaths and injuries.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the State of Qatar's firm position on the rejection of violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons. The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of South Africa."

READ | Guptas' UAE arrest: NPA still waiting on extradition request to be translated into Arabic

Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), intervened in the matter.

He tweeted: "Following my discussions with the Qatar Ambassador to [South Africa] and the Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, our good friends at Ministry of Foreign Affairs... have since withdrawn and deleted the statement on the shooting incident in Soweto. We thank them & appreciate their solidarity & support."

In a follow-up tweet, Monyela said Qatar was a good friend of South Africa.

On Sunday, 15 people were killed by gunmen who opened fire at a tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, shortly after midnight. Nine people were critically injured.

Elsewhere in Pietermaritzburg, four people succumbed to bullet wounds after two men opened fire after parking their vehicle at a drinking spot in Sweetwaters at 20:30 on Saturday night.

Twelve people were shot. Eight of the casualties are in hospital.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dircoclayson monyelaqatarcrime and courtsdiplomacypolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about government trimming the temporary R1.50 general fuel levy subsidy to 75 cents this month?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The R1.50 fuel subsidy wasn't enough relief from the start
23% - 951 votes
We need better interventions, I can't go on like this
52% - 2122 votes
It is what it is, consumers are on their own
24% - 981 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.33
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.18
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,737.55
-0.3%
Silver
19.27
-0.3%
Palladium
2,154.00
-1.4%
Platinum
879.50
-2.2%
Brent Crude
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
61,136
-1.6%
All Share
67,353
-1.4%
Resource 10
62,346
-3.8%
Industrial 25
83,038
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,759
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo