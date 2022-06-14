50m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa sticks to his guns on Mkhwebane's suspension

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
PHOTO: Jan Gerber, News24
  • Busisiwe Mkhwebane gave Cyril Ramaphosa until 17:00 on Tuesday to revoke her suspension, else she would head to court.
  • She presented a range of reasons why she believed the President's decision was unlawful and invalid.
  • Ramaphosa, though, did not revoke the suspension.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not budge with regard to the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane had threatened court action if Ramaphosa did not revoke the suspension by close of business on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane last Thursday, a day after she announced that she was investigating the allegations levelled against him by Arthur Fraser.

It was also a day before the Western Cape High Court was due to deliver judgment on applications to interdict Ramaphosa from suspending her and Parliament from continuing with its impeachment proceedings.

On Monday, she responded with a strongly-worded letter to Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane wrote that Ramaphosa's decision to suspend her was "decidedly unlawful and invalid".

She said Ramaphosa's decision was "calculated" and would "severely impede" her preparation for the impeachment inquiry.

READ | Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect

She said Ramaphosa's view that he didn't have a conflict of interest was irrelevant, as the test for it was objective and not subjective.

"Your subjective views are, therefore, completely irrelevant," Mkhwebane wrote.

"I reject the speculative 'reason' that relates to the Public Protector purportedly 'immunising' herself or himself by initiating investigations against individuals she considers a threat to her."

She wrote: 

You are no threat to me.

She said Ramaphosa clearly didn't view the availability of people to perform the Office of the President's functions as a reason to suspend someone.

This is illustrated by him not stepping aside "due to much more serious allegations of criminal conduct levelled against [him], jn which there is seemingly more than prime facie evidence".

"Your argument in this regard is, therefore, inconsistent and unsustainable if it can only be applied to others, but not to you, with all due respect."

READ | Public Protector demands reinstatement by close of day

She also accused the President of acting in bad faith and in contempt of court by suspending her a day before a verdict was to be delivered.

"I hereby demand that you reverse your decision to suspend me and indicate that you have done so by no later than 17:00 on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, failing which I will be left with no option but to refer the matter to the appropriate court as a matter of urgency and without any further notice to you, to protect my constitutional and other rights, which have been violated as a result of your conduct in unlawfully suspending me."

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, tweeted on Tuesday evening: "President Ramaphosa has responded to Advocate Mkhwebane and stands by his decision as communicated before."

Last Friday, a full bench of the Western Cape High Court dismissed Mkhwebane's application for interdicts against Ramaphosa suspending her and Parliament continuing with its impeachment process against her.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanecyril ramaphosapoliticscourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
60% - 6802 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 647 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 3972 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.25
+1.7%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,808.34
-0.6%
Silver
21.03
-0.2%
Palladium
1,813.50
+1.0%
Platinum
923.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
122.27
+0.2%
Top 40
59,437
-1.1%
All Share
65,684
-1.1%
Resource 10
68,341
-2.1%
Industrial 25
73,211
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,143
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo