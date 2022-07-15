1h ago

Ramaphosa still defiant on Phala Phala theft: ‘I will not be intimidated or be bullied'

Juniour Khumalo
  • Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.
  • He said the allegations were intimidation and bullying tactics. 
  • Ramaphosa added that talks of stepping aside were premature.

President Cyril Ramaphosa again dismissed allegations made against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

He said he would not allow the allegations to "intimidate or bully" him "into subjection".

Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's message of support at the SACP national congress at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni.

"Just over a month ago, there was a complaint that was laid against me at the SA Police Service, a complaint that related to a theft that was committed at my farm in February 2020. 

"The allegations are serious, and it is only correct that they be thoroughly investigated and that the due legal process is allowed to take its course, without interference."

The president said at the heart of the allegations were attempts to deter him from overseeing the ANC renewal project, which he has been championing.

"As we are emerging from the era of state capture, we must be firm on the principle that no person, not a single person, is above the law and that everyone, regardless of the position that they occupy, must be held accountable for their actions. 

"I am prepared to be held accountable, and I also have, of my own volition, committed to presenting myself before the State Capture Commission. We were meant to meet a week ago, but the date did not suit everyone, and I will go and present myself," said Ramaphosa.

"I will not allow these allegations to deter me from what needs to be done to rebuild our economy. I will not allow this to deter me or discourage me from the work that I am doing, and I will not be intimidated or be bullied into subjection."

Ramaphosa stressed that, as long as he still had the privilege of being the leader of the ANC, he would continue working to tackle the issue of electricity and state capture. 

At the end of June, Fraser alleged that, following a theft at Ramaphosa's farm, the suspects were kidnapped and allegedly tortured. 

He said the conduct of the president and those involved constituted a breach of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.


