Ramaphosa tells Parliament state being rebuilt, but MPs want answers on farm theft cover-up

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the state is being steadily rebuilt.

On Thursday, he told the National Assembly the government's credibility is being restored.

MPs called on Ramaphosa to come clean over an alleged cover-up of a cash heist at his game farm in Limpopo.

During a chaotic sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa vowed his government would not stop at curbing corruption, even while allegations that he concealed the theft of millions of undeclared US dollars from his game farm in Limpopo hung over his head.

"The fight against corruption continues apace, and the net is closing in on those who for years grew fat off the money and resources meant for the benefit of the South African people. It is they who fear the renewal agenda most. And they will do anything to divert the focus off themselves," he said.

Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, delivered the Presidency's budget vote speech.

The president said the government would not waver in tackling corruption.

"We will not blink. We will finish what has been started. And as we do so, we will not be side-tracked from our one objective: to improve the lives of the people of South Africa."

Ramaphosa also touched on the high-profile arrests of those accused of corruption like the Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, and the arrests of former Transnet executives.

He added they would not be deterred by those "resorting to dirty tricks and intimidation".

"The serious threat levelled against the director-general in the Presidency is deplorable, and we condemn it in the strongest terms. It is a sign of the lengths to which these criminals will go.

Ramaphosa said:

But we will not be deterred by threats of any kind. They will pay for their actions. We will restore the values of integrity and credibility to our government. We will take back our country from criminals.

Controversial former spy and prisons boss Arthur Fraser opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing a burglary at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

According to Fraser's affidavit, Ramaphosa had at least US$4 million in cash stashed there and then played a part in a cover-up, following an allegedly illegal investigation into the matter.

Several questions about Ramaphosa's conduct have been raised.

The case against him also involves Namibian President Hage Geingob.

According to Fraser, Ramaphosa asked Geingob to help find the suspects, resulting in Rhoode entering and exiting Namibia using unofficial channels, News24 reported.

Ramaphosa said the government would continue to support the work of the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, the Special Investigating Unit and its Special Tribunal, "the Fusion Centre and all state entities involved in the fight against corruption".

DA leader John Steenhuisen was one of the many opposition party leaders who asked Ramaphosa about the incident.

Steenhuisen said:

So again, I am asking you to come clean to the people of South Africa. No more subterfuge, no more secrets. Just straight answers to these questions - and I will happily send you the text of this speech so you have them all on record.

"How much money was stashed away at Phala Phala at the time of the robbery, and in what currencies? How much was actually stolen?" he asked.

Steenhuisen said Phala Phala was Ramaphosa's Nkandla. "It will forever be a big, ugly stain on your presidency".

Earlier in the day, the EFF called the president a money launderer.





