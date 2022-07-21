29m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa to use taxpayers' money to oppose DA's bid to outlaw ANC cadre deployment policy

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's Limpopo conference.
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's Limpopo conference.
PHOTO: Kayleen Morgan/News24
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration are opposing the DA's court application to declare the ANC policy of cadre deployment unlawful and unconstitutional.
  • Through his use of the State Attorney, Ramaphosa will use public money to defend the ANC's policy.
  • The Zondo Commission found that the cadre deployment policy facilitated state capture.

In his capacity as president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa will oppose the DA's court application to have the ANC's cadre deployment policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional, despite the Zondo Commission's damning findings against the controversial policy – and taxpayers will have to foot the lawyers' bill.

This week, Ramaphosa, the Government of the Republic South Africa, and the Minister of Public Service and Administration filed notices to oppose the application, following a notice from the ANC.

Thulas Nxesi is acting as the public service and administration minister.

The State Attorney signed the notices that were filed at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. 

The DA lodged the case about two weeks before the final part of the Zondo Commission report was released. In the report, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo concluded that cadre deployment played a significant role in enabling state capture.

Zondo went on to say that the policy was unlawful and unconstitutional.

READ | Why ANC's cadre deployment is unlawful: DA relies on strikingly similar legal basis as Zondo

DA MP Leon Schreiber, who has been spearheading the DA's efforts to abolish cadre deployment, says Ramaphosa's decision to formally defend cadre deployment in court in his capacity as the president of the country, rather than ANC president, "confirms beyond all reasonable doubt that he has no intention of meaningfully eradicating state capture".

Schreiber referred to Zondo's finding that cadre deployment facilitated state capture through "the appointment of pliant individuals to powerful positions in state entities".

Cyril Ramaphosa receiving state capture report from Zondo
President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the fifth and final Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture report from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

"Yet now that the commission has implicated the ANC cadre deployment committee that he chaired during the Zuma years, Ramaphosa, his party and his entire government are clearly hell-bent on defying the Zondo report in order to protect ANC cadre deployment – the very foundation of state capture," Schreiber said.

READ | ANC heads to court in defence of cadre deployment

According to Schreiber, the opposition to the case from Ramaphosa and his government also amounts to an abuse of public resources to protect the ANC.

"At the very least, a president who was sensitive to the damage wrought by cadre corruption would have indicated that he would simply abide by the court's decision," Schreiber said.

Leon Schreiber in a suit
DA spokesperson for public service and administration Leon Schreiber.
Supplied

"Instead, Ramaphosa and the South African government have chosen to actively abuse state resources in order to protect a corrupt policy of a political party. 

"In the notice of his intention to oppose the DA's case, Ramaphosa even indicated that he will be represented in the matter by the State Attorney of the Republic of South Africa. He has thus instructed the State Attorney – which is supposed to serve the needs of citizens rather than political parties – to spend millions of rands in court to defend the ANC," he said.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanccyril ramaphosacrime and courtsparty politicspoliticscourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2399 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 6655 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 2470 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.18
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.51
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.80
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,685.03
-0.7%
Silver
18.37
-1.6%
Palladium
1,876.50
+0.7%
Platinum
859.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
106.92
-0.4%
Top 40
61,347
-0.1%
All Share
67,608
-0.1%
Resource 10
58,028
-2.7%
Industrial 25
85,777
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,113
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo