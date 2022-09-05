Ramaphosa's second term bid gets a nod by ANC Limpopo PEC ahead of nomination processes

The ANC provincial executive committee in Limpopo has endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

ANC branches will, from Wednesday, begin nominating leaders for top positions ahead of the December conference.

The ANC in Limpopo has formally said it wanted its chairperson Stanley Mathabatha to be the ANC's national chairperson.

The ANC in Limpopo has agreed in its provincial executive committee meeting on Monday that it will support president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term at the party's December conference.



The decision by the PEC comes ahead of the opening of branch nomination processes for ANC top positions on Wednesday.



ANC Limpopo spokesperson Jimmy Machaka confirmed that the PEC agreed to support Ramaphosa for a second term at the ANC December conference.



“Out of the meeting there were four critical decisions. One is to support Ramaphosa’s second term as president of the ANC. We think he is the best candidate to lead the renewal project,” he said.



News24 understands that the move by the PEC to support Ramaphosa was raised by PEC member Makoma Makhurupetje and supported by the rest of the provincial executive.



If Ramaphosa secures the provincial nomination after branch processes are completed, it will ensure that he is on the ballot paper for election at the December conference.



While the ANC in Limpopo has said that its branches will support Ramaphosa for a second term, a clear indication of the amount of support the president enjoys will be manifest only once the majority of its branches conclude nomination processes.

Ramaphosa was earlier endorsed for a second term by ANC Mpumalanga chairperson Mandla Ndlovu on Saturday.

Machaka said that the PEC also decided that it would nominate and support its provincial chairperson Stanley Mathabatha to become the ANC's national chairperson.



"It is high time that he is deposited into the national leadership of the ANC," he said.



Mathabatha was re-elected as provincial chairperson in June with the understanding that he would be propelled to the national leadership of the ANC in December.



ANC Limpopo provincial leaders have been tasked with lobbying other provincial structures following their formal decision on Monday.



The provincial leadership also decided that its two officials, deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana must be given positions in the executives.



This decision means a second shake-up of the Limpopo administration was imminent after Mathabatha demoted two political rivals in a cabinet reshuffle after the conference.