1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa's visit to Namibia for bi-national commission postponed

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob won't be meeting next week.
  • The two heads of state were set to host the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission in Windhoek.
  • The delay comes in the wake of Geingob and Ramaphosa being caught up in the cover-up scandal following a cash heist allegedly by Namibian burglars at Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that Ramaphosa's upcoming meeting with his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob has been postponed.

The Namibian reported on Friday that the third session of the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission was set to be co-chaired by Geingob and Ramaphosa.

According to the Namibian Economist, the session from 28 June to 1 July in Windhoek was set to review cooperation in a wide range of areas, including diplomatic, legal, economic, social, and defence and security. 

Magwenya said it was custom that schedules of heads of state change and that meetings involving them were postponed.

READ | Namibian president denies 'inappropriately' assisting Ramaphosa

The delayed meeting comes on the heels of increased scrutiny of the two presidents' relationship. This follows allegations that they colluded to cover-up the theft of at least US$4 million by Namibian burglars from Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa came under fire after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him following the break-in at his farm on 9 February 2020.

Namibia President.
Namibian President Hage Geingob.
Getty Images Getty Images

In his affidavit submitted in June, Fraser claimed Ramaphosa had conspired with the head of Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, to track down the men behind the robbery, instead of reporting the matter to the police.

Fraser named Imanuwela David, Errki Shikongo, Petrus Muhekeni, Urbanus Shaumbwako and Petrus Afrikaner as the perpetrators of the heist.

He claimed the men had conspired with the domestic worker to steal the money hidden in a couch.

The men were found in Namibia and allegedly tortured along with the domestic worker, who reportedly worked with the men to arrange the burglary.

READ | Phala Phala: Pro-Zuma organisation calls for citizen's arrest, private prosecution of Ramaphosa

Namibian authorities reportedly identified the suspects following the farm break-in, but the matter was let go to allegedly protect Ramaphosa.

Geingob's office previously said there was no truth in the allegations of him using his office to assist Ramaphosa in the cover-up of the cash heist at his game farm.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosahage geingobnamibiagovernmentpolitics
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 2369 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1173 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 2105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.41
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,830.03
+0.4%
Silver
21.21
+1.2%
Palladium
1,883.00
+2.1%
Platinum
913.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
110.05
-1.5%
Top 40
59,993
+1.6%
All Share
66,349
+1.6%
Resource 10
64,422
-0.2%
Industrial 25
76,590
+2.6%
Financial 15
15,623
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo