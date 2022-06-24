Ramaphosa's visit to Namibia for bi-national commission postponed

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob won't be meeting next week.

The two heads of state were set to host the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission in Windhoek.

The delay comes in the wake of Geingob and Ramaphosa being caught up in the cover-up scandal following a cash heist allegedly by Namibian burglars at Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that Ramaphosa's upcoming meeting with his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob has been postponed.

The Namibian reported on Friday that the third session of the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission was set to be co-chaired by Geingob and Ramaphosa.

According to the Namibian Economist, the session from 28 June to 1 July in Windhoek was set to review cooperation in a wide range of areas, including diplomatic, legal, economic, social, and defence and security.

Magwenya said it was custom that schedules of heads of state change and that meetings involving them were postponed.

The delayed meeting comes on the heels of increased scrutiny of the two presidents' relationship. This follows allegations that they colluded to cover-up the theft of at least US$4 million by Namibian burglars from Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa came under fire after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him following the break-in at his farm on 9 February 2020.

In his affidavit submitted in June, Fraser claimed Ramaphosa had conspired with the head of Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, to track down the men behind the robbery, instead of reporting the matter to the police.



Fraser named Imanuwela David, Errki Shikongo, Petrus Muhekeni, Urbanus Shaumbwako and Petrus Afrikaner as the perpetrators of the heist.

He claimed the men had conspired with the domestic worker to steal the money hidden in a couch.

The men were found in Namibia and allegedly tortured along with the domestic worker, who reportedly worked with the men to arrange the burglary.

Namibian authorities reportedly identified the suspects following the farm break-in, but the matter was let go to allegedly protect Ramaphosa.

Geingob's office previously said there was no truth in the allegations of him using his office to assist Ramaphosa in the cover-up of the cash heist at his game farm.