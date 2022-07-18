1h ago

add bookmark

Russia-Ukraine war: Govt faces heat over neutral stance, ANC concerned over possible sanctions

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The ANC is concerned about the US expanding its sanctions against Russia and the possible impact it would have on SA. 
  • Lindiwe Zulu said the ANC remained steadfast in calling for dialogue on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 
  • Zulu said the government and its diplomats were under pressure regarding the country's neutral stance. 

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Zulu says South African diplomats are facing pressure from other countries with regard to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

At official gatherings abroad, diplomats are being badgered about South Africa needing to take a tougher stance around the issue.

In February, Russia invaded Ukraine, which sparked global condemnation and led to Western countries imposing sanctions on Russia. 

The war has continued for months.

The government's position has been neutral, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying the country believed dialogue was the way to end the war. 

Zulu reiterated that the government believed there were "two sides" to the conflict. 

READ | President Cyril Ramaphosa defends SA's decision to abstain from UN vote on Russian invasion

On Monday, Zulu said the government continued to face pressure regarding its stance on the war. 

She was discussing the ANC's policy documents ahead of the conference at the end of July.

"When the ANC made its statements, even the opposition said we were wrong in talking about peace and negotiations. We explained that there are two sides to the situation.

A woman stands in front of her destroyed house fol
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house following a Russian airstrike in the town of Toretsk, in the Donetsk region.
AFP Anatolii Stepanov / AFP

"I had a meeting with the ambassador of Russia and Ukraine. We needed to have appreciation from both sides. We need peace, and the war needs to end.

"In the UN, it was the ANC government voting, and there was pressure on the ambassador and our diplomats. We were in Germany, and the ambassador came to us and told us exactly the pressures he was getting," Zulu said.

READ | 'Be happy this summer!': Ukrainians bathe at Sloviansk beach as rockets fly nearby

Zulu said the ANC was concerned about the US expanding its pressure by targeting countries who have a relationship with Russia. 

"The US is in a legislative process of looking at countries that have relations with Russia. That, on its own, is pressure, and it's very practical pressure. We know some South Africans do business with Russia, some big businesses. It means once the US decides on those with business relations with Russia, it will impact their businesses," Zulu said.

The ANC had not yet discussed the implications of sanctions on Russia and its impact on South Africa, Zulu said.

The party was likely to do so when it met at its policy conference next week. 

In March, South Africa abstained from voting on a UN resolution on the conflict in Ukraine. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anclindiwe zulupoliticsgovernmentdiplomacy
Lottery
Super Saturday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 1761 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
60% - 5390 votes
SA was never ready
20% - 1795 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.10
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,711.93
+0.3%
Silver
18.87
+0.9%
Palladium
1,862.50
+1.5%
Platinum
879.01
+3.1%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
60,761
+3.2%
All Share
67,016
+3.0%
Resource 10
60,081
+4.6%
Industrial 25
83,325
+3.0%
Financial 15
14,905
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo