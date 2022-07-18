Russia-Ukraine war: Govt faces heat over neutral stance, ANC concerned over possible sanctions

The ANC is concerned about the US expanding its sanctions against Russia and the possible impact it would have on SA.

Lindiwe Zulu said the ANC remained steadfast in calling for dialogue on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zulu said the government and its diplomats were under pressure regarding the country's neutral stance.

At official gatherings abroad, diplomats are being badgered about South Africa needing to take a tougher stance around the issue.

In February, Russia invaded Ukraine, which sparked global condemnation and led to Western countries imposing sanctions on Russia.

The war has continued for months.

The government's position has been neutral, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying the country believed dialogue was the way to end the war.

Zulu reiterated that the government believed there were "two sides" to the conflict.

On Monday, Zulu said the government continued to face pressure regarding its stance on the war.

She was discussing the ANC's policy documents ahead of the conference at the end of July.

"When the ANC made its statements, even the opposition said we were wrong in talking about peace and negotiations. We explained that there are two sides to the situation.

"I had a meeting with the ambassador of Russia and Ukraine. We needed to have appreciation from both sides. We need peace, and the war needs to end.

"In the UN, it was the ANC government voting, and there was pressure on the ambassador and our diplomats. We were in Germany, and the ambassador came to us and told us exactly the pressures he was getting," Zulu said.

Zulu said the ANC was concerned about the US expanding its pressure by targeting countries who have a relationship with Russia.

"The US is in a legislative process of looking at countries that have relations with Russia. That, on its own, is pressure, and it's very practical pressure. We know some South Africans do business with Russia, some big businesses. It means once the US decides on those with business relations with Russia, it will impact their businesses," Zulu said.

The ANC had not yet discussed the implications of sanctions on Russia and its impact on South Africa, Zulu said.

The party was likely to do so when it met at its policy conference next week.

In March, South Africa abstained from voting on a UN resolution on the conflict in Ukraine.