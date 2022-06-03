1h ago

Searching for bombs, guns and cash: Heavy security at ANC Limpopo conference

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
The ANC's Limpopo conference got under way with numerous outstanding disputes. Photo: Gallo Images/Thapelo Maphakela
  • The start of the ANC's Limpopo conference was overshadowed by a heightened security presence. 
  • Among the vast police units present at the venue was the VIP Protection Unit from Pretoria and the Limpopo tactical support team.
  • The conference is being held for the election of the provincial leadership. 

As regional disputes pose a threat to the smooth running of the fiercely contested ANC Limpopo conference, proceedings kicked off on Friday with a heavy police presence.

Among the police units at the venue were the VIP Protection Unit from Pretoria, the Limpopo Tactical Support team and ordinary SAPS officials. At least five armoured police nyalas surrounded the venue and the police's K9 Unit was searching cars. 

At the same time, there were at least five security checkpoints before journalists were allowed inside the venue. 

Police officers opened car boots and bonnets as they searched for "guns and cash", and bomb scanners were put under cars entering the venue. 

The conference was held at a secluded location, the Ranch Hotel and Resort. 

READ |  Ramaphosa set for another second term nod as VBS scandal haunts ANC Limpopo conference

Much like the recently concluded Ekurhuleni conference, which was marred by unsavoury scenes of violence, the Limpopo conference got under way with numerous outstanding disputes.

The provincial executive committee (PEC) denied the Waterberg region's request to convene its own regional conference and to then be allowed to participate in the provincial conference. On Thursday evening, it was decided to disband the regional executive ahead of the conference. 

There were also outstanding disputes and threats of legal action from branches in the Peter Mokaba region. 

As a result, it appeared that there were fears that disgruntled branches would try to disrupt proceedings. 

Threats of legal action

Outgoing ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane said that, despite the threats of legal action, the party had a legal opinion that assured it that it would not lose if it was challenged.

He added that a quorum had been established and there were no concerns that the threshold would not be met. 

Of the province's five regions, Sekhukhune, Vhembe, Peter Mokaba, Mopani and Waterberg, the latter is the only region that is yet to convene its regional conference.

This week, it submitted a written request to Lekganyane to allow it to convene its conference on Friday and participate in the provincial conference.

Lekganyane said that whether the region participates or not, there won't be any questions on eligibility, given that it meets the required threshold.

The outgoing secretary also said threats of legal action from some branches in the Peter Mokaba region would not stop the conference from going ahead.

Those who are aggrieved in that region say their disputes have not been resolved ahead of the conference. They want a rerun of their branch general meetings on the basis of alleged irregularities and process manipulation.

Incumbent chairperson Stan Mathabatha will seek a third term as provincial chairperson.

He was recalled as SA's ambassador to Ukraine by then president Jacob Zuma in 2013 to replace Cassel Mathale, who he fired after a political fallout. 

Mathabatha will be contested by current PEC member Dickson Masemola.


