SEE | Emalahleni mayor faints during address - but municipality denies it was due to drinking tap water

Conny Nkalitshana is attended to by colleagues.
  • Emalahleni's mayor collapsed during the state of the municipality address on Thursday. 
  • Allegations emerged it was the water she drank that caused her to faint. 
  • The municipality denied the claims, saying the water was safe. 

The Emalahleni local municipality says its mayor, Conny Nkalitshana, did not collapse during her mayoral address because of the "poor" quality of the tap water she drank.

On Friday, the municipality denied claims that Nkalitshana collapsed after demonstrating to guests that the water quality in the area was safe for consumption.  

On Thursday, video footage circulated on social media, which showed the mayor being assisted on stage during her state of municipality address.

READ | All ANC members 'implicated' in Zondo report will face party's integrity commission

The municipality's spokesperson, Lebo Mofokeng, said the mayor fainted, but denied it was due to the water.  

He said Nkalitshana drank the water, but her collapse occurred later, when she was halfway through her address.  

After drinking the water, the mayor continued with her speech, but struggled to conclude and asked a colleague to do so, Mofokeng told News24.  

"The mayor did not collapse after drinking the tap water, whereby she was demonstrating the good quality of the municipality's water.  

"She continued with her speech and, after some time, she indicated that she was not feeling well. She requested that the finance member of the mayoral committee complete delivering the speech," Mofokeng said.  

Nkalitshana consulted a doctor, and will resume her duties once given the medical go-ahead, Mofokeng said.   

On what caused the collapse, Mofokeng said the mayor felt unwell.  

READ | Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband killed in car accident

The municipality has had issues with its water supply, but Mofokeng said residents should be assured the water is safe to drink.  

"The municipality would like to assure its residents that water quality is suitable for human consumption. The municipality is participating in the blue and green drop of both water and wastewater quality monitoring.

"I can confirm that the municipal potable water does meet the minimum norms and standards, and is suitable for human consumption," he said. 

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

