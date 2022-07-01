SEE | Emalahleni mayor faints during address - but municipality denies it was due to drinking tap water

Emalahleni's mayor collapsed during the state of the municipality address on Thursday.

Allegations emerged it was the water she drank that caused her to faint.

The municipality denied the claims, saying the water was safe.

The Emalahleni local municipality says its mayor, Conny Nkalitshana, did not collapse during her mayoral address because of the "poor" quality of the tap water she drank.



On Friday, the municipality denied claims that Nkalitshana collapsed after demonstrating to guests that the water quality in the area was safe for consumption.

On Thursday, video footage circulated on social media, which showed the mayor being assisted on stage during her state of municipality address.

The municipality's spokesperson, Lebo Mofokeng, said the mayor fainted, but denied it was due to the water.

He said Nkalitshana drank the water, but her collapse occurred later, when she was halfway through her address.

After drinking the water, the mayor continued with her speech, but struggled to conclude and asked a colleague to do so, Mofokeng told News24.



"The mayor did not collapse after drinking the tap water, whereby she was demonstrating the good quality of the municipality's water.

"She continued with her speech and, after some time, she indicated that she was not feeling well. She requested that the finance member of the mayoral committee complete delivering the speech," Mofokeng said.

Nkalitshana consulted a doctor, and will resume her duties once given the medical go-ahead, Mofokeng said.

On what caused the collapse, Mofokeng said the mayor felt unwell.

The municipality has had issues with its water supply, but Mofokeng said residents should be assured the water is safe to drink.

"The municipality would like to assure its residents that water quality is suitable for human consumption. The municipality is participating in the blue and green drop of both water and wastewater quality monitoring.

"I can confirm that the municipal potable water does meet the minimum norms and standards, and is suitable for human consumption," he said.

