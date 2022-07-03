35m ago

add bookmark

Former SABC chair Ellen Tshabalala dies, allies defend her legacy

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ellen Tshabalala.
Ellen Tshabalala.
Mary-Ann Palmer
  • Former SABC board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala has died from kidney failure on Saturday. 
  • Tshabalala served as the chairperson from 2013 to 2014. 
  • Her close allies, Faith Muthambi and Hlaudi Motsoeneng, believe she was unfairly treated while at the SABC. 

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng believes former board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala should be remembered for transforming the public broadcaster and not for her qualification controversy.

Tshabalala's death was confirmed to News24 by her family. She died after a long illness due to kidney problems.  

"It was a long illness, and it was the culmination of a disease she had called DVT [deep vein thrombosis], which led to complications later in life and Covid-19 compounded it and it led to kidney failure," her family said. 

Tshabalala was a colourful character who made headlines while chairing the SABC board from 2013 to 2014. 

She left the board under a cloud of controversy when a parliamentary inquiry found she had not obtained a B.Com degree from Unisa, a qualification she included when interviewed for the board chairperson position. 

READ | Stage 6 load shedding: What it means, and how bad it is

Motsoeneng served as the COO at the SABC while Tshabalala was at the helm of the board. Both he and Tshabalala faced criticism for decisions taken by the SABC.

On Sunday, Motsoeneng told News24 Tshabalala had transformed the public broadcaster.        

hlaudi
Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

"When she joined the SABC as the chairperson of the board, she came at a difficult time when the previous board had resigned.

"I stood very firm when she came, and the last board suspended me. When she came back, we discussed the challenges at the SABC. I was taken back to do what I do best at the SABC. 

"We had a very good relationship, but what I liked about her is that she transformed the SABC, which is why she supported me. We did transform it." 

READ | 'I am the first person at the SABC to make sure all employees are treated fairly' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

He added the criticism about her qualifications was unfair. 

"People are poisoned in their minds about the issue of the qualifications. She was never arrested. I think that notion is wrong. People who are transformers will be targeted." 

Tshabalala faced a criminal investigation about her qualifications after the Congress of the People laid fraud charges against her. 

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi, who had a close relationship with Tshabalala, said the former board chairperson was a victim of unfair criticism. 

She added Tshabalala's corporate experience was masked by unfair attacks on her, especially from the media. 

"She had experience in corporate governance. That unfairness from the media, I think that is what contributed to her illness. People were hard on her, and that woman suffered a lot. I was close to her and worked with her," Muthambi said. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sabchlaudi motsoenengellen tshabalalafaith muthambimediapolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6288 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 109601 votes
Only certain circumstances
5% - 5598 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.50
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,810.71
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
1,964.46
0.0%
Platinum
892.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.63
+2.3%
Top 40
59,640
-0.8%
All Share
65,662
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,245
-4.1%
Industrial 25
80,264
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,564
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo