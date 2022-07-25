1h ago

Steenhuisen says government must make way for those who want to fix Eskom and end load shedding

accreditation
Jason Felix
DA leader John Steenhuisen
Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • The DA has given President Cyril Ramaphosa several proposals to fix Eskom and bring an end to load shedding.
  • This includes allowing well-run municipalities to procure and generate their own electricity.
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen announced a raft of proposals following a meeting with Ramaphosa.

Declare a ring-fenced state of disaster in the electricity sector, allow well-run municipalities to procure, generate and store their own electricity, and incentivise small-scale embedded electricity generators.

These are some short-term proposals DA leader John Steenhuisen made to President Cyril Ramaphosa to improve South Africa's electricity generation capacity.

As part of a five-point plan, Steenhuisen also proposed waiving all local content requirements for electricity procurement.

Steenhuisen added:

The only priority now is restoring our supply. Waive all preferential procurement requirements. Only the quickest and cheapest solutions will do, and we cannot afford the extra layer of cost that BEE adds.

He presented the DA's proposals on Monday following their meeting with Ramaphosa.

"The most important piece of advice we can give the president is that he should get his government out of the way of those who want to - and who are able to - fix this mess. Many of the obstacles to increased generation are self-imposed by the government.

"Whether it's by standing in the way of municipalities who want to procure or generate their own electricity, whether it's through onerous regulations on small-scale generation, or any of the other counter-productive regulations around preferential procurement or local content requirement, this national government has consistently been the biggest part of the problem," Steenhuisen said.

Soon after Steenhuisen delivered his speech, Eskom announced that load shedding could return at short notice on Monday.

This came after the power utility suspended load shedding over the weekend for the first time in five weeks.

READ | There is a need to regulate solar installations, says energy expert

In the medium-term, Steenhuisen suggested the establishment of an emergency electricity commission, headed up by a power utility specialist, to deal with the crisis.

Other proposals included:

  • updating the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP): In its current (2019) guise, it is based on entirely incorrect assumptions on additional energy sources and available Eskom capacity.
  • establishing an independent system market operator so that the transmission grid can be run separately from Eskom.
  • aggressively pursue new generation capacity from diverse sources and technologies
  • establishing proper governance structures to oversee the foreign funding for South Africa's transition away from fossil fuels
  • investing in grid infrastructure and system upgrades
  • building more storage capacity as investing in the technology of batteries and other forms of storage (such as pumped storage) will take pressure off Eskom.

Steenhuisen also welcomed the DA-run City of Cape Town's plan to pay cash (as opposed to credits on bills) for excess electricity generated by commercial and industrial generators "in order to incentivise them to feed as much energy as they can back to the grid".

