1h ago

add bookmark

'Suspicions of a cover-up': DA wants police VIP Unit hauled over coals for theft at Ramaphosa's farm

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's Limpopo conference.
Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's Limpopo conference.
Kayleen Morgan/News24
  • The DA wants the police's VIP Protection Unit hauled before the Portfolio Committee on Police.
  • They want answers about the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm Phala Phala.
  • The police didn't report any security breaches for the year in which the incident happened.

The alleged theft of $4 million from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm "demands the highest level of scrutiny from Parliament", says the DA, who will demand answers from the police's VIP Protection Unit amid "suspicions of a cover-up". 

DA MP and spokesperson on police Andrew Whitfield wrote to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson, "requesting that she summon the leadership of the South African Police Service (SAPS) VIP Protection Unit together with the leadership of the Presidential Protection Unit to appear before the committee".

"The recent revelations surrounding the theft of an estimated $4 million from the President's Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, demand the highest level of scrutiny from Parliament in order to get to the bottom of this conspiracy," said Whitfield in a statement released on Thursday morning, hours before Ramaphosa was due in the National Assembly to deliver the Presidency's budget vote speech.

Andrew Whitfield during the State of the Nation Ad
DA MP Andrew Whitfield.

"The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has admitted that the head of the SAPS Presidential Protection Unit, General Wally Rhoode, knew about the incident and therefore failed to fulfil his legal obligation to report the crime which occurred at the President's farm. This is also evident from the lack of reporting in the police annual reports."

READ | 'He'll never know peace': Ramaphosa may face own 'pay back the money' moment at House budget speech vote

On Tuesday, Daily Maverick reported that the police didn't report any security breaches at the premises under their protection – which would include the president's homes – in the annual report for 2019-20. The theft at Phala Phala happened in February 2020.  

Whitfield said it was "an unacceptable failure to uphold the highest standards of integrity to which the SAPS should be held and gives rise to legitimate suspicions that this is a cover-up".

"The SAPS VIP unit has been shrouded in secrecy for years. It is this secrecy which has led to this recent cover-up, and the DA will not rest until full transparency is applied to this unit," he said.

"The DA has also submitted parliamentary questions to the Minister of Police to give him an opportunity to play open cards with the South African public."

WATCH | Ramaphosa denies money stolen from his farm were proceeds from crime

The police's division for protection services, which includes the VIP protection unit that is supposed to look after the security of the President and "other dignitaries", annually receives a larger budget than the Hawks, who are supposed to be investigating priority crimes.

Ramaphosa's appearance in the National Assembly on Thursday will be his first since controversial former spy and prisons boss Arthur Fraser laid charges of kidnapping and money laundering against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing the burglary.

A warm welcome is expected for Ramaphosa, as the EFF has warned that he "will not know peace" in the House.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dacyril ramaphosaandrew whitfieldparliamentgovernmentpolitics
Lottery
R400k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 3353 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 325 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
37% - 2127 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.36
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.28
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.43
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.11
-0.9%
Gold
1,848.49
-0.3%
Silver
21.90
-0.7%
Palladium
1,936.50
-0.3%
Platinum
988.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
123.58
+2.4%
Top 40
62,873
-0.9%
All Share
69,372
-0.8%
Resource 10
74,655
-1.0%
Industrial 25
76,422
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,666
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo