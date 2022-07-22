Threats of legal action mar start of KwaZulu-Natal ANC's highly contested elective conference

The start of the much-anticipated KwaZulu-Natal ANC conference was delayed on Friday as protesting eThekwini party members threatened legal action if the conference went ahead with contested delegates.

A ward in eThekwini claims its delegates were unconstitutionally constituted.

The ward’s spokesperson said they had tried in vain to approach the party's regional, provincial and national leadership to complain.

The ANC's elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal has been threatened with litigation as disgruntled members in eThekwini challenge the legitimacy of some branch delegates in attendance.

Already marred by delays owing to last-minute horse trading on Friday, the conference was further threatened by members, including those from Ward 91 in eThekwini, taking to the streets just outside the Olive Convention Center, calling on certain delegates to be denied the right to vote.

The members of Ward 91 - located in the west of eThekwini, encompassing Hammarsdale and Elangeni - were in particular unhappy with the ward spokesperson, Musa Hlongwane, saying the manner in which the conference was convened had not been constitutional.

"We have written to the region informing them of our decertification, without success. Then we approached the province with the same outcome. Then we later went to national, and they also did not assist us. Therefore, this is why we are here protesting today to inform the leadership that should they go ahead with the selected delegates from our branch they, this threatens the legitimacy of the conference," said Hlongwane.

The grouping from Ward 91 was joined by other branches, also claiming that their delegates had not been constituted properly.

Beyond the conference being threatened by protest action, it also faces a threat from those sympathetic to Zandile Gumede and Ntutuko Mahlangu, as they deliberate approaching court to challenge their being disqualified by the revised step-aside rule.

Delegates, especially those from the ANC’s biggest region, eThekwini, wanted Gumede to be the next Treasurer while Mahlangu was being lobbied for various positions, including deputy secretary.

ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela bemoaned delays in the start of the conference, saying the provincial executive committee and other structures in the province had made sure that all preparations were in place, but that last-minute wheeling and dealing were delaying the start.

"From our side, everything has been prepared, and we are ready to start, but delegates are still taking their time with last-minute horse trading," he said.

The conference was expected to kick off at 10:00 on Friday, but by late afternoon, it had still not started, with the likelihood being that it would only get underway later in the day.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the opening address.