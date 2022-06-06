1h ago

Tshwane ANC regional chair hopes to 'smoke peace pipe' with rivals

Zintle Mahlati
The regional conference at the weekend saw Eugene Modise elected as chairperson of the Tshwane ANC region.
  • The ANC in Tshwane held a divided regional conference at the weekend. 
  • The conference saw delays because of pending disputes and threats of legal action. 
  • Eugene Modise was elected along with his entire slate at the conference, but his election was not well received by his rival's faction. 


Despite a tensely divided reception to his elevation to regional chairperson of the ANC Tshwane region, Eugene "Bonzo" Modise believes democracy has prevailed and that those unhappy with his election will rally behind him.

The former regional secretary of the ANC Tshwane region, won the fight to lead the ANC in the capital city. 

Modise's entire leadership slate won by a large margin at the regional conference, which saw hours of delays and threats of legal action. 

Modise beat out rival and former chairperson of the region Kgosi Maepa by obtaining 174 votes. 

Maepa managed to secure 84 votes. 

Others elected alongside Modise included Frans Boshielo as deputy chairperson, George Matjila as regional chairperson, Sydwell Manana as deputy secretary, and Simphiwe Mbatha retained her position as treasurer. 

The conference room at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways was coloured with division when the results were announced - with those aligned to Maepa, and the former leader himself remaining seated as those supporting Modise cheered his victory. 

Delegates pleased with Modise's rise to power made it clear on which slate his victory was aligned ahead of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference scheduled for the end of June.

The group continuously sang "Adiwele", a song used in reference to Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's campaign to be elected ANC Gauteng chairperson. 

There were several issues with branch qualifications which delayed the start of the conference on Saturday. A failed legal threat by branches aligned to Maepa added spin to the conference schedule. 

Several votes had been quarantined and set aside because of pending disputed branches. 

The votes had yet to be opened and were unlikely to impact the election because of the large margins obtained by Modise. 

Modise said the region was prepared to unite despite the cold reception to his election from Maepa's supporters. 

The region had faced divisions and infighting in the past. These divisions had been used to explain the ANC decline in support in Tshwane.

Modise said:

Our focus should be on repositioning the ANC for 2024 and beyond. That is the task we will focus on as office bearers. We are determined to unite the region, and we are determined to go to the lost ground and ensure that the image of the ANC is taken back to its glory days.

"We will make sure that those who left the party because they were disgruntled will return. So that they become members of the ANC and are happy with the region's processes," he added. 

On winning back the city, he said the ANC was focused on ensuring that the DA-led coalition in Tshwane did not return in 2026. He said the party had done its introspection after it failed to gain enough support to govern Tshwane. The ANC lost complete control of Tshwane following the local government elections in 2016. 

Infighting between members about councillor list manipulations and who would be elected mayor dominated the party's campaign in 2016, leading to huge losses. 

"We are running 70 wards in the region, which tells us the people still have confidence in us. We just need to clean our house and make sure they come back to the ANC," Modise said. 


