'Unity' top five emerges at ANC Gauteng conference as Lesufi takes top post

Panyaza Lesufi secured the provincial chairperson position at the ANC's Gauteng conference.

The conference was divided into two factions - those supporting Lesufi and those behind his rival Lebogang Maile.

The contest between the two men was close, but women delegates emerged as the biggest winners of the conference.

Following a divisive provincial conference, the Gauteng ANC emerged with a mixed bag of leaders representing both factions that backed Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi was elected by a slim margin at the conference on Monday morning.

The new chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng obtained 575 votes compared to Maile's 543.

The close victory margin resembled the scenes in 2018, when Lesufi won the deputy chairperson position against Maile.

Despite his inability to clinch the leadership position, Maile's "Adiwele" slate emerged among those elected along with Lesufi.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni was the biggest winner, with the region securing the Gauteng secretary position after the election of Thembinkosi Nciza.

Nciza beat his rival, Sedibeng regional leader Thulani Kunene, by securing 534 votes, compared to Kunene's 525. Former ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe only managed 56 votes.

Nciza's deputy is Tasneem Motara, also from Ekurhuleni.

Lesufi had a solid gender mix in his contestation slate.

Three women formed part of the new leadership, with Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko elected as Lesufi's deputy.

Morokane Mosupyoe, whose name was raised from the floor by those backing Lesufi, was elected treasurer.

Women delegates were visibly pleased with the outcome of three women taking up positions in the province's top five. They took to the conference floor, ululating and gesturing to the number three to celebrate the women who had been elected.

The election of three women is a first for the ANC in provincial conferences this year.

The ANC Gauteng conference, which began on Thursday, concluded on Monday morning without a wrap of its official programme.

No provincial executive committee officials were elected, and only nominations were taken after the election of officials.

A provincial general council will be held on 2 July, when the election of PEC members is expected.

The conference saw massive delays as delegates could not agree on the adoption of credentials.

Unresolved disputes and the debacle of 19 "quarantined" votes from Ekurhuleni dominated the conference's agenda.

Voting took place on Sunday afternoon and delegates waited in line with luggage in hand as the conference dragged on into Monday morning.

Some delegates were frustrated about where they would sleep.

A frustrated delegate told the leaders:

You have to hate yourself to love the ANC.

A delay to the election of the province's PEC means the Ekurhuleni matter will remain unresolved until the election occurs.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has tasked the new PEC with ensuring that the Ekurhuleni matter is resolved.

It was expected that the same 19 votes quarantined at the region's conference in May would be set aside at the provincial conference.

