1h ago

add bookmark

Unpaid ANC staff threaten court action, start go-slow ahead of party's policy conference

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC supporters in Meadowlands.
ANC supporters in Meadowlands.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • ANC employees have not been paid for two months. 
  • The party is holding its policy conference this weekend, a gathering which will cost it a lot of money. 
  • ANC staffers, while on a go-slow, are angry that the party has put its conference ahead of paying salaries. 

ANC employees have gone on a go-slow and threatened to go to court ahead of this week's ANC policy conference, questioning why the party has funds for the event, but not to pay its staff. 

A few staffers picketed outside ANC provincial offices on Monday after the party failed to pay salaries for June and July. 

A small protest was also held outside Luthuli House, the party's headquarters in central Johannesburg. 

The ANC is holding a policy conference between Thursday and Sunday this week. 

READ | A nude dawn: ANC KZN conference gets dirty with 'seductive' WhatsApp message claims

It will see various branch delegates gather at Nasrec to discuss and debate policy strategies.

But ANC employees argue that the conference should have been allowed to go ahead while they remained unpaid.

For the past two years, the ANC has struggled to keep up with its wage bill. The party was rescued with donations earlier this year, allowing it to keep paying staffers. 

But the money seems to have dried up again. 

Employees said they had received no communication from the party about why their salaries were still unpaid. 

Mandla Qwane, a staff representative for the group, told News24 that ANC leaders were being arrogant.

READ | ANC pays its employees after being slapped with a court case

"I am talking to you right now; there is no indication when we will be paid. This happens as the ANC is preparing for a national policy conference. This means there is money to pay for the policy, but no willingness to pay staff.

"With the same money you are using for the policy conference, you could have paid staff, and moved the policy conference. Because ANC staff is not a priority, the leadership chose that whatever money is there must go to the policy conference," Qwane said. 

Staffers say they are on a go-slow until the party indicates when salaries will be paid. They add that their pensions have been in arrears since 2018. 

"There is not even an apology. I have sent so many emails personally, as the board of trustees of the provident fund, and the office of the treasurer-general Paul Mashatile ignored that letter," Qwane said. 

"We have decided as staff, Luthuli House and provinces, we are on a go-slow. We will do some work, but we will not go the extra mile in doing our work. We are being pushed to the point that we have to withdraw our labour."

Qwane added that they would not rule out legal action to prevent the policy conference from going ahead, "because that money should be used to pay staff".

Gwen Ramokgopa, coordinator in the ANC secretary-general's office, met with disgruntled staff outside Luthuli House on Monday.

She promised that the salary issue would be resolved in the next few days and that the "situation would pass". 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
22% - 2896 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
56% - 7547 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2975 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.80
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,719.16
-0.5%
Silver
18.45
-0.8%
Palladium
2,007.85
-1.9%
Platinum
884.58
+0.9%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,433
-0.5%
All Share
67,750
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,494
-0.4%
Industrial 25
84,274
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,108
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo