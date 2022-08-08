23m ago

add bookmark

US Secretary of State's SA visit start of a 'new chapter' after seven years of silence

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor (R) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) attend a strategic dialogue opening session meeting at the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation. (Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP)
South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor (R) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) attend a strategic dialogue opening session meeting at the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation. (Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP)
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken started his Africa tour in South Africa. 
  • He held a strategic dialogue with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor. 
  • Blinken and Pandor said the talks would strengthen trade and investment opportunities between the two countries after seven years of "quiet" diplomacy. 

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes his strategic dialogue visit to South Africa is the start of a new chapter in efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Blinken started his Africa tour in South Africa on Monday and the visit is expected to focus on partnerships on climate change, health, infrastructure, trade and investment.

He held talks with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Pretoria.

It is the first strategic dialogue between the US and South Africa in seven years.

A high-level visit of this kind did not occur under former US president Donald Trump. The last dialogue occurred in 2015 when former International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane visited the US to meet former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

The significance of Blinken's "brief" visit, along with the delegation of 50 US government representatives he brought along with him, wasn't lost on Pandor, who said it was necessary.

Pandor described the US as one of South Africa's important partners. 

"I believe this is a strategic partnership based on common values, and is the foundation of strengthening bilateral engagements between our two countries. Our gathering here after a quiet period of almost seven years, presents an opportunity to reintegrate on various fronts. I believe we should place the economic recovery in Africa [at] the front and centre of our agenda," Pandor said.

"We hope on the path to economic recovery, that we do not leave behind youth, women and people with disabilities," she added. 

Pandor added that she was eager for the US to invest more in South Africa, and turned to what she believes holds the two countries apart. 

READ: POLITICS THIS WEEK | US Secretary of State visits SA, as focus turns to Women's Day

In her opening remarks ahead of the talks, Pandor told Blinken the US needed to relook at tariffs on steel and aluminium from South Africa. 

The US makes up about 17% of South Africa's export-output market. She said much more could be achieved. 

"Our objective should be to expand two-way trade and investment which contribute to shared growth of countries. A start would be to quickly resolve the long-standing trade issues around market access, including removing tariffs on SA steel and aluminium imports into the US. The South African government has been hard at work to make it easier for foreign investors to invest in our country," Pandor said. 

Blinken said focusing on economic trade, health and climate change was crucial for both countries. 

He said South Africa was a critical voice globally and added that even though the US was South Africa's third biggest trading partner, "we can make something good even better".

Turning to climate change, Blinken said the US was committed to helping South Africa transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Climate is affecting both countries, and I think we all feel the urgency now. We have to find a way for an energy transition that allows us to meet most goals while supporting those most affected by climate change," Blinken said. 

The US Secretary of State was expected to announce the US new Africa strategy.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dircoantony blinkenpretoriagautengus politics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
20% - 86 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
7% - 32 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
67% - 289 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
6% - 26 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.59
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.12
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.95
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,783.63
+0.5%
Silver
20.42
+2.6%
Palladium
2,236.30
+5.0%
Platinum
945.26
+0.8%
Brent Crude
94.92
+0.8%
Top 40
63,891
+1.2%
All Share
70,382
+1.2%
Resource 10
65,329
+2.0%
Industrial 25
85,889
+1.1%
Financial 15
15,770
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo