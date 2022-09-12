1h ago

add bookmark

US trip: Ramaphosa to reaffirm SA’s non-aligned stance on Russia-Ukraine war

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: GCIS
  • Chief among the things on President Cyril Ramaphosa's agenda when he meets his American counterpart on Friday will be reaffirming SA's non-aligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • The president will also seek to deepen trade ties while exploring other areas of possible cooperation.
  • South Africa will also participate in the 77th edition of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reaffirm South Africa's non-aligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war when he embarks on an official visit to the United States this week, while he seeks to deepen trade ties and cooperation.

At a media briefing on Monday morning, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor suggested that Ramaphosa would not buckle or shift from SA's stance that a peaceful and dialogue-driven resolution to the war must be sought.

Ramaphosa would "most definitely" emphasise the need for enhanced multilateralism and dialogue as a means through which challenges facing humanity can be addressed, she said.

"The visit to Washington comes after an invitation was extended by President Joe Biden which was given to me by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Pretoria during his recent visit in August.

"I was pleased to give the invitation to President Ramaphosa, who accepted the invite and will hold talks at the White House with President Biden on 16 September," Pandor said: 

She added: 

The two leaders, it is hoped, will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. They will also focus on trade and investment, climate change, food security matters, energy access, and the matter of peace and stability in Africa and the globe as well.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet Biden at the White House on Friday.

Pandor also said SA had chosen a much-criticised stance, but added that it did not mean the country was folding its hands and not making any attempts to ensure the two countries find common ground. 

The minister confirmed during the briefing that she would engage with her Russian counterpart on Monday afternoon, particularly on the provision of humanitarian corridors so that vessels carrying food can leave Ukraine.

"I will be speaking to my counterpart in Russia later today. During our last conversation, we had indicated that we would want a process of diplomacy to be initiated between the two parties, and we believed that the UN should mediate. We also spoke about the need for the ability of the transportation of grain to be established," she said.

READ | SA won't be bullied, Pandor tells Blinken on US law seeking to punish states backing Russia

Ramaphosa and six of his ministers are also expected to participate in the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Pandor said the UNGA presented SA "with a strategic opportunity" for the promotion of the country's national and foreign policy objectives as set out in the national development plan.

She emphasised that the general assembly would focus on developmental matters, specifically around health, education and food security, given the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on these areas over the past few years.

Pandor added that Ramaphosa and his delegates would take the opportunity to also meet congressional leaders and veterans of the civil rights movement who were instrumental in lobbying the American public against apartheid and many of whom remain loyal to anti-racialism cause.

As part of side meetings to be hosted by SA during the UNGA, Pandor said that along with her counterpart from Norway, she would lobby other female ministers of foreign affairs to call for the speedy investigation of the killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

This comes after the Israel Defence Forces admitted for the first time last week that there was a "high possibility" Akleh had been killed by Israeli fire while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin in May.

Pandor said the manner in which investigations into Akleh's death were conducted were concerning and added that there was a need for pressure to be exerted to ensure justice.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosausrussiaukrainepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
King Charles III will follow in his mother’s footsteps after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. How do you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All hail King Charles III and long may he live
26% - 741 votes
It’s weird. I still haven’t got used to the idea
10% - 295 votes
Who cares? SA can’t afford to get distracted
38% - 1101 votes
Ag shame, he’s been waiting his whole life for this
25% - 730 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.96
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.29
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.76
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.7%
Gold
1,728.00
+0.6%
Silver
19.69
+4.5%
Palladium
2,262.50
+3.8%
Platinum
904.50
+2.3%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
62,893
+1.2%
All Share
69,545
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,737
+2.3%
Industrial 25
85,181
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,204
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo