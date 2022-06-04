41m ago

Voting wrapped up without incident at hotly contested ANC Limpopo conference

Juniour Khumalo


  • Although delayed, voting for the top leadership was wrapped up without incident at the ANC's Limpopo conference. 
  • The elected leaders are expected to be announced at midday on Saturday. 
  • Current Limpopo spokesperson Donald Selamolela declined nomination for the third candidate for treasurer. 

Voting at the ANC's fiercely contested Limpopo elective conference has concluded without incident.

The voting process only started around 5:00 on Saturday morning, owing to severe delays in the start of the conference. 

Once the conference started  on Friday evening, the process seemingly went off without too many glitches. 

Before nominations, there were concerns around who should be allowed to vote, resulting in delays. 

READ | Stanley Mathabatha tipped to win ANC Limpopo chair as delegates eye December conference

Current chairperson Stanley Mathabatha and Dickson Masemola's slates were both nominated without to many surprises. 

Florence Radzilani, lesser-known Reuben Madadzhe, Basikopo Makamu, and Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana were respectively nominated on the Mathabatha’s slate for deputy chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary, and treasurer. 

Mopani District Mayor Pule Shayi, current provincial ANC secretary Soviet Lekganyane, Livhuwani Ligaraba, and Faith Chauke were elected on Masemola's slate as deputy chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary and treasurer candidates, respectively. 

Current ANC Limpopo spokesperson Donald Selamolela was nominated from the floor as a third candidate for treasurer, but he declined the nomination. 

There was an attempt to nominate VBS-accused Danny Msiza by those supporting the Mathabatha slate, but the attempt was quickly quashed by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, without Msiza’s letter, which indicated whether he accepted or declined nomination, even being read. 

"Comrade Msiza is not at the conference because he had to step aside, so he would not be taking part," Mashatile told delegates.

READ |  Limpopo conference: ANC acted 'strongly' on VBS corruption in province - Stanley Mathabatha

Leading up to the conference, there were threats of legal action by some disgruntled branches, while the provincial executive committee had also been forced to disband the Waterberg region. 

As such, there were some concerns that unsavoury scenes could play themselves out at the conference venue, however no such events unfolded. 

Instead, despite the severe delays, delegates maintained high spirits, singing and chanting their preferred candidates’ names as they took part in the voting process. 

If the singing was anything to go by, the majority of delegates appeared certain that Mathabatha would be elected for a third term and that his slate would probably secure all top five positions. 

Both candidates have, however, pledged to work together, whatever the outcome, to foster unity in the province and restore the confidence of people in the party. 

