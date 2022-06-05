32m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'I will never steal from taxpayers' - Ramaphosa denies money stolen from farm was proceeds of crime

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa refuted claims that monies stolen from his farm were proceeds of crime.
  • He said the money was from his cattle and game business. 
  • Ramaphosa was giving the closing remarks at the ANC's Limpopo conference.

Speaking for the first time before an ANC gathering since former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid charges against him, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured party members that the alleged money stolen from his farm was not from the proceeds of crime.

"I never have and will never steal from taxpayers... I want to reaffirm that I was not involved in any criminal conduct, and once again I pledge my full cooperation with any form of investigation. Still, due to the investigation, I will not be able to engage deeply or further in the matter. I will let the due process take its course," said Ramaphosa. 

As he had already done earlier in the week through his spokesperson, Ramaphosa again reiterated that the monies said to have been stolen during a robbery at his farm in Limpopo in 2020 were proceeds from his cattle and game business. 

"I am in the cattle business and in the game business, business interests that have been declared in Parliament," said Ramaphosa. 

He also dismissed Fraser's claims that the amount stolen was $4 million or subsequent media reports that the amount could have been as high as R1 billion. 

Ramaphosa said light would only be shed on how much was stolen and how it was kept by the investigation instituted as a result of the charges laid by Fraser. 

READ | DA wants SARS and SARB to probe $4m theft at Ramaphosa's farm

He vowed that the allegations would not deter his administration's renewal efforts and attempts to rid the ANC and government of corruption. 

"We need to become the type of leaders who will be able to stand up and say we are here to make sure that our people get a better life; that is what drives me, that is what wakes me up every day," said Ramaphosa. 

ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's Limpopo conference.

Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode for money laundering, kidnapping and acting in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and corruption. 

He claimed Ramaphosa was part of a cover up following an illegal investigation into the incident. 

Despite the explanation, the DA has written to the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to investigate the allegations surrounding Ramaphosa's multimillion-dollar robbery. 

READ | The man who stole Ramaphosa's millions

On Friday, DA leader John Steenhuisen addressed two letters to SARS and the SARB over Ramaphosa's $4 million theft claims. 

In the letter to SARS, Steenhuisen said the incident had raised several concerns in the public domain relating to tax compliance in the transaction that led to the president acquiring $4 million (about R62 million) in cash. 

Addressing the SARB, the DA said considering that regulations and exchange controls by the bank limited the amount of foreign exchange a person may hold, monitored illicit financial flows, and set requirements relating to the surrender of foreign currency; it was essential for both the maintenance of the rule of law and equality before the law that this matter was probed. 

"It is also required in terms of the Currency and Exchanges Act of 1933 and appropriate regulations in terms of the Act," the letter stated. 

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) had also written to the Office of the Public Protector asking that it investigate Ramaphosa's alleged conduct as contained in Fraser's 48-page affidavit. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancarthur frasercyril ramaphosalimpopopolokwanepolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 5942 votes
No
53% - 6591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.41
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.66
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,862.55
0.0%
Silver
22.10
0.0%
Palladium
2,024.67
0.0%
Platinum
1,012.24
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.72
+1.8%
Top 40
64,319
-0.2%
All Share
70,920
-0.2%
Resource 10
75,651
-2.2%
Industrial 25
77,543
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,470
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo