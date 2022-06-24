4h ago

add bookmark

We have no fear - Masina calls out Makhura over 'war zone' at ANC Gauteng congress

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC Ekurhuleni provisional chairperson Mzwandile Masina said Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura had to answer why there was an unusually high police presence at the conference.
ANC Ekurhuleni provisional chairperson Mzwandile Masina said Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura had to answer why there was an unusually high police presence at the conference.
Gallo Images / OJ Koloti
  • The ANC in Gauteng is holding an elective conference this weekend. 
  • A heightened security presence was visible at the venue in Benoni, Gauteng among delays to the conference. 
  • Provisional Ekurhuleni regional leader Mzwndile Masina, a backer for Lebogang Maile, said the high security resembled a war zone. 

Heightened security at the ANC Gauteng conference has delegates jittery, where some are describing it as a "war zone" and a possible threat to intimidate ANC delegates. 

ANC Ekurhuleni provisional chairperson Mzwandile Masina appeared visibly disturbed by the heightened SAPS presence at the conference venue in Benoni, Gauteng on Friday. 

SAPS personnel in branded cars barricaded roads leading to the conference venue at the Lakes Hotel. 

Security checked cars and people kilometres from the venue, and only those accredited were allowed to enter. 

Masina, whose close provisional win at the Ekurhuleni conference last month hangs in the balance, said Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura had to answer why there was an unusually high police presence at the conference. 

Makhura had been critical of the conference, saying the private security resembled a war zone and not a political gathering. 

READ | Fractious ANC Ekurhuleni conference reveals extent of divisions in the region - Makhura

Masina pushed back on Friday, saying Makhura had been disingenuous in describing it as a war zone.

He said the heightened security was necessary because of "thugs" intent on hijacking the regional conference. 

Masina insinuated that their attempts could intimidate delegates at the conference. 

He said:

This is a war zone. Makhura was being disingenuous and some thugs were there. We have never seen so much law enforcement unleashed on an ANC conference. It took me an hour to enter here. This is a war zone. He must explain what he is trying to do here with the police.
 

The former mayor said he and many others from Ekurhuleni supported PEC member Lebogang Maile. 

Masina is a longtime backer of Maile’s “Adiwele” slate. 

“We fear no one. We are going to ensure we vote for Maile. We are not scared of Makhura and his police. No one can stop the ideas whose time has arrived. This is the time for Maile. Nothing will stop us from supporting Maile. No law enforcement agencies can make us change. I have nobody who will tell us what we must do. The conference won’t collapse, we will ask the relevant questions here, and the ANC will have to answer,” he said.

Masina is attending the conference as chairperson of his branch and not as the regional chairperson of the Ekurhuleni ANC, because his win has yet to be finalised. 

Nineteen votes from five branches were set aside at the Ekurhuleni regional conference. The votes could swing the conference either way for Masina or Doctor Xhakaza. 

In a late-night meeting on Thursday, the ANC national executive committee failed to solve the quarantined votes. 

The NEC pushed the matter to the Gauteng PEC, which will be elected this weekend. 

Masina welcomed the matter being pushed to the ANC Gauteng PEC, instead of being resolved by the NEC. 

The compilation of the ANC Gauteng PEC and whether Masina’s allies or those sympathetic to him are elected could play a deciding factor in how the province resolves the Ekurhuleni matter. 

Masina said his biggest concern was the gap left by the lack of solid leadership in the region in the last 28 days. 

The five branches and whether they should participate in the provincial conference was a matter that had locked ANC Gauteng PEC members in a meeting on Friday afternoon. The issue of disputed branches would play a role once credentials were adopted. 

Xhakaza, a former ally of Masina, told News24 on Friday he was concerned that the matter remained unresolved. He supports Panyaza Lesufi and has led the campaign for Lesufi’s election in Ekurhuleni. 

The conference has yet to kick off on Friday afternoon.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancdavid makhuramzwandile masinaekurhulenipolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 2369 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1173 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 2105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.41
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,830.03
+0.4%
Silver
21.21
+1.2%
Palladium
1,883.00
+2.1%
Platinum
913.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
110.05
-1.5%
Top 40
59,993
+1.6%
All Share
66,349
+1.6%
Resource 10
64,422
-0.2%
Industrial 25
76,590
+2.6%
Financial 15
15,623
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo