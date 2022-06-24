We have no fear - Masina calls out Makhura over 'war zone' at ANC Gauteng congress

The ANC in Gauteng is holding an elective conference this weekend.

A heightened security presence was visible at the venue in Benoni, Gauteng among delays to the conference.

Provisional Ekurhuleni regional leader Mzwndile Masina, a backer for Lebogang Maile, said the high security resembled a war zone.

Heightened security at the ANC Gauteng conference has delegates jittery, where some are describing it as a "war zone" and a possible threat to intimidate ANC delegates.



ANC Ekurhuleni provisional chairperson Mzwandile Masina appeared visibly disturbed by the heightened SAPS presence at the conference venue in Benoni, Gauteng on Friday.

SAPS personnel in branded cars barricaded roads leading to the conference venue at the Lakes Hotel.

Security checked cars and people kilometres from the venue, and only those accredited were allowed to enter.

Masina, whose close provisional win at the Ekurhuleni conference last month hangs in the balance, said Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura had to answer why there was an unusually high police presence at the conference.

Makhura had been critical of the conference, saying the private security resembled a war zone and not a political gathering.

Masina pushed back on Friday, saying Makhura had been disingenuous in describing it as a war zone.

He said the heightened security was necessary because of "thugs" intent on hijacking the regional conference.

Masina insinuated that their attempts could intimidate delegates at the conference.

He said:

This is a war zone. Makhura was being disingenuous and some thugs were there. We have never seen so much law enforcement unleashed on an ANC conference. It took me an hour to enter here. This is a war zone. He must explain what he is trying to do here with the police.

The former mayor said he and many others from Ekurhuleni supported PEC member Lebogang Maile.

Masina is a longtime backer of Maile’s “Adiwele” slate.

“We fear no one. We are going to ensure we vote for Maile. We are not scared of Makhura and his police. No one can stop the ideas whose time has arrived. This is the time for Maile. Nothing will stop us from supporting Maile. No law enforcement agencies can make us change. I have nobody who will tell us what we must do. The conference won’t collapse, we will ask the relevant questions here, and the ANC will have to answer,” he said.

Masina is attending the conference as chairperson of his branch and not as the regional chairperson of the Ekurhuleni ANC, because his win has yet to be finalised.

Nineteen votes from five branches were set aside at the Ekurhuleni regional conference. The votes could swing the conference either way for Masina or Doctor Xhakaza.

In a late-night meeting on Thursday, the ANC national executive committee failed to solve the quarantined votes.

The NEC pushed the matter to the Gauteng PEC, which will be elected this weekend.

Masina welcomed the matter being pushed to the ANC Gauteng PEC, instead of being resolved by the NEC.

The compilation of the ANC Gauteng PEC and whether Masina’s allies or those sympathetic to him are elected could play a deciding factor in how the province resolves the Ekurhuleni matter.

Masina said his biggest concern was the gap left by the lack of solid leadership in the region in the last 28 days.

The five branches and whether they should participate in the provincial conference was a matter that had locked ANC Gauteng PEC members in a meeting on Friday afternoon. The issue of disputed branches would play a role once credentials were adopted.

Xhakaza, a former ally of Masina, told News24 on Friday he was concerned that the matter remained unresolved. He supports Panyaza Lesufi and has led the campaign for Lesufi’s election in Ekurhuleni.

The conference has yet to kick off on Friday afternoon.

