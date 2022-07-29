Why ANC is proportionately allocating the same time for all discussions at policy conference

The ANC introduced measures to ensure that all discussions at its policy conference are limited to an equal amount of time.

This is to ensure that discussions around the step-aside policy don't use up most of the time.

The ANC in KZN and Limpopo have already called on the step-aside rule to be scrapped.

To avoid a scenario in which certain discussion topics take precedence to the detriment of other critical areas of deliberation, the ANC has proportionately delegated the same time for all discussions.

This was announced by the party's national executive committee policy sub-committee in a document aimed at managing the rules and procedures for the policy conference set to begin on Friday.

The move was to allay fears that discussions could degenerate to mainly focusing on major proxy battles for party factions, such as the step-aside rule, and contentious topics, such as the nationalisation of the central bank and land reform.

As a precursor to the national elective conference, the policy conference is expected to see contestation of internal power, with the step-aside rule set to take centre stage.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Whichever faction, either those for the retaining of the policy or those calling for its scrapping, garners enough support will feel emboldened heading into the national elective conference.



Therefore, to ensure that delegates not spend time being entangled in this, the national executive committee's policy sub-committee stressed that "all provincial and league delegations must adhere to the principles of equitable distribution at commissions and that delegates are allocated proportionately to the number of commissions".

This was contained in the ANC's draft programme for its rules and procedures for the conference.

According to the document, the rationale for such an undertaking "is so that commissions do not get clogged on one particular sectoral policy discussion. It stressed that "equal emphasis must be placed on all policy areas".

"Discussions on economic transformation that focus on achieving a more equitable distribution of wealth, a higher growth rate, and creating more jobs cannot overshadow discussions on education and health that forms the foundation of ensuring that we have the most appropriate skills and capacity and a healthy workforce through the realisation," reads the document.

Other discussions that are scheduled over the weekend are on social transformation, peace and stability, the balance of forces, organisational renewal, under which the step-aside policy will be debated, gender and the emancipation of women, among others.



The provincial general councils of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo have already resolved to challenge the step-aside policy, citing discrepancies in the manner in which it has been implemented.

Regions in Gauteng, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg have also called for the policy to be reviewed.

The policy has, however, received backing from the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

On Thursday, the party announced the members who will form part of the steering committee which will decide on the priorities or order of business. It will be led by the treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, as convener.

They are Gwen Ramokgopa, Senzo Mchunu, Natso Khumalo, Nonceba Mhlauli, Maropeng Ramokgopa, Lulamile Ngcukaitobi, Bheki Mtolo, Muzi Chirwa, Ruben Madadzhe, Thembinkosi Nciza, Deshi Ngxanga, Hlomani Chauke, Ronalda Nomalunga and Paseka Nompondo. Fébé Potgieter and Nhlanhla Mabaso will be the additional members.



