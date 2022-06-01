36m ago

Xolile George appointed as Secretary to Parliament, but MPs still in dark about his salary

Jan Gerber
Xolile George seen during the State of the Nation Address.
PHOTO: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • Both Houses of Parliament adopted a motion for the appointment of Xolile George as Secretary to Parliament.
  • The DA, EFF and FF Plus objected as MPs still have unanswered questions.
  • George is an ANC member, but the party doesn't view it as a problem.

For the first time in five years, Parliament will have a full-time secretary after both Houses of Parliament adopted a motion to appoint South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO, Xolile George, to the position.

This is despite MPs apparently still being in the dark about Parliament's agreement with George, who will have to take a massive pay cut from the R5.8 million he earned at Salga to about R2.5 million at Parliament.

The appointment motions were originally due to be heard in the both Houses of Parliament last week, but after a meeting between the presiding officers and party leaders, it was decided to postpone the motions while the party leaders' concerns were ironed out.

At Thursday's National Assembly Programming Committee, it emerged that the matter of George's salary was one of the sticking points, but Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula refused to discuss it in a public forum.

After another meeting between the presiding officers and party leaders on Tuesday, the motions went ahead on Wednesday.

In the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), all provinces, except the DA-led Western Cape, supported George's appointment.  

The DA leader in the NCOP, Cathy Labuschagne, referred to the pay cut and said: "We cannot know the intentions of Mr George in taking such a massive pay cut. But one cannot help but wonder whether this is typical cadre deployment, which is concerning, given the gravity of this position for the democracy of our country."

ANC MP China Dodovu said Parliament needed a "substantive leader from an administrative point of view".

"Mr George is the right candidate to take Parliament to majestic heights," he said. "Whatever is happening at local government, we cannot blame it on one person."

In the National Assembly, the DA, EFF and FF Plus objected to George's appointment, with the lack of detail about his agreement a general concern.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said her party still had many concerns, and it remained unanswered.

She also raised the dismal state of local government while George was at the helm of Salga. 

EFF MP Yoliswa Yako said George was an ANC deployee.

She said: 

We want to make it clear that we do not trust him. We will never trust a deployee of the ANC.

She was also concerned about a salary "negotiated in the corridors".

FF Plus chief whip Corné Mulder said they had only been furnished with a "generic contract", not the one between Parliament and George. 

ANC MP Bheki Radebe said George's CV stated that he was an ANC member.

He still is a member of the ANC. He'll still be a member of the ANC even tomorrow. But that does not disqualify him from accepting this job of responsibility.

He likened it to the governors of the Reserve Bank, who are ANC members, but do a sterling job.

George's term will start on 15 June. It is a five-year, performance-based contract.

The position of Secretary to Parliament has been vacant since former secretary Gengezi Mgidlana was placed on "special leave" in June 2017 after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) levelled allegations of corruption against him.

Nehawu had accused Mgidlana of receiving an ex gratia payment of R71 000, irregularly awarding himself a study bursary over junior staff, and following improper procurement processes.

In September 2019, Mgidlana was fired after both Houses of Parliament unanimously adopted a motion to this effect. This after Parliament's presiding officers - then-speaker Thandi Modise and the chairperson of the NCOP, Amos Masondo - accepted a disciplinary committee recommendation that Mgidlana should be summarily dismissed after he was found guilty of serious misconduct relating to four of the 13 charges.

Mgidlana's predecessor, Zingile Dingani, was dismissed in September 2012 after a disciplinary inquiry found him guilty on two of nine charges of misconduct, relating to a R180 000 salary advance he secured from Parliament.

Penelope "Baby" Tyawa has acted in the position since Mgidlana's suspension. Several MPs on Wednesday thanked her for her service.


