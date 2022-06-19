41m ago

add bookmark

'Young lions' shouldn't wait for opportunities to climb ANC leadership ladder - Lamola

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola
PHOTO: Jan Gerber, News24
  • Ronald Lamola says young people shouldn't wait for opportunities to climb the ANC leadership ladder.
  • Lamola is likely to become Cyril Ramaphosa's second-in-command at the December elective conference.
  • He told a Youth Day gathering in Mpumalanga that modern-day challenges need fresh ideas.

Ronald Lamola vowed not to wait in the ANC's leadership queue, signalling his most explicit intention to contest the ANC's deputy president position in December.

Lamola, an ANC national executive committee member, who is justice and correctional services minister, is likely to avail himself to become President Cyril Ramaphosa's second-in-command at the party's December elective conference.

Most of the contestations ahead of the December conference are for the position of deputy president because a second term for Ramaphosa is all but guaranteed.

READ | Jeff Radebe's name in the hat for ANC deputy president

On Saturday, the 38-year-old Lamola told a youth gathering in the eHlanzeni region, Mpumalanga, that he was being told that he was too young for top ANC positions.

But, according to Lamola, modern-day challenges need new energy, new thinking and fresh ideas.

Lamola said:

You are the most experienced with today's challenges. The challenges of HIV and Aids, unemployment and many social ills that you are facing. You must not be told by anyone that you are not experienced enough to resolve them. You are the better ones to resolve these challenges.

He also said some in the opposition, like the EFF, have told young leaders "to wait".

"We are even told by opposition parties that we must wait in the queue and that we are trying to jump the queue.

"The opposition, like the EFF, when they tell us to wait, it is not that the ANC does not have access to the most immediate resources of young and energetic, educated and orientated [young people]... they (EFF) wanted to remain relevant and retard the liberation movement," he said.

Lamola said many ANC "young lions" - like Fikile Mbalula and Malusi Gigaba - waited in vain for their chance to be elevated to the top strata of the ANC.

"The middle-aged comrades have also swelled the ranks of the ANC. That is a generational mix in action. If you are told that you are skipping the queue, the organisation is losing good energy and a good resources; you can wait forever in that queue.

"Peter Mokaba waited to be one of the officials of the ANC. Comrade Fikile Mbalula waited, Malusi Gigaba waited, Comrade Febe Potgieter-Gqubule waited. We are also told to wait in this queue. It means we are going to wait forever because all those that came before us are still waiting in that queue," Lamola said.

READ | Ramaphosa gets first endorsement for second term as ANC president

While contestations have not been officially confirmed, other contenders for the position of deputy president include ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and former minister Jeff Radebe.

The incumbent deputy president, David Mabuza, is also expected to run.

Lamola, who is seen as a close ally of Ramaphosa, said there was no hope of making "it to the other line if young people" are going to wait.

"So, we must refuse to be told to wait, even by the opposition. Even within our ranks, we must not allow that jealousy and that kind of thinking to infuse some level of factionalism," he said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceffronald lamolacyril ramaphosampumalangaehlanzenigovernmentpolitics
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8251 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 889 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4867 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,839.27
0.0%
Silver
21.67
0.0%
Palladium
1,817.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
59,083
-3.5%
All Share
65,391
-3.2%
Resource 10
67,489
-4.9%
Industrial 25
73,336
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,017
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo