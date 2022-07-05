1h ago

add bookmark

Zille tells supporters new education bill will discriminate against Afrikaans-speaking schools

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Helen Zille address the media during a protest outside the basic education dept's offices on Tuesday.
Helen Zille address the media during a protest outside the basic education dept's offices on Tuesday.
Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • The national Department of Basic Education has proposed changes to the Basic Education Law Amendment Bill. 
  • The DA has attacked the bill's changes to the powers of school governing bodies in controlling language and admission policies. 
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi dismissed the DA's claims of school capture, saying the bill was aimed at diversifying the languages offered by schools. 

The DA is against proposals in the Basic Education Law Amendment Bill, which will see radical changes to the powers of school governing bodies (SGBs) in controlling language and admissions. 

The DA held a protest outside the Gauteng education department on Tuesday. The party labelled the bill as the ANC's attempt at capturing schools that were functional. 

The bill has been drafted and an extension to submit written comments on it has been granted until 15 August 2022.

It proposes changes to various parts of the legislation. 

The changes to the powers of SGBs have raised the ire of the DA and its supporters. Instead of SGBs having the final say on admissions and the language policies of a school, the head of department (HOD) of the province will be the final authority on the matter. 

In terms of the proposed amendments, the HOD would oversee SGBs' policies on language and admissions. 

READ | Panyaza Lesufi: Language used as a 'false shield' for exclusion

The DA said the bill was the government's attempt to discriminate against Afrikaans and possibly do away with schools that only taught in that language.

The party added the government intended to capture the few "good schools" left by forcing admissions. 

Its federal council chairperson Helen Zille told a handful of supporters outside the department's offices the ANC was destroying and not assisting. 

Zille said:

The ANC keeps breaking what works. They are looking at the few good schools and saying we must remove the governing body's powers. Their fundamental point of attack is on language. We know that Mr Lesufi blames all the country's problems on the minority.

She continued: "We believe mother tongue is the best way for children to learn. The DBE [Department of Basic Education] is saying that governing bodies will no longer have the right to determine language policy, and that right will be for the head of education, and the appeal will be to the MEC. And we all know what that means - it means school capture.

"It means destroying mother tongue education where it still exists." 

Zille labelled the bill as an attempt to take away people's rights. 

READ | ConCourt dismisses Gauteng education department's appeal in Overvaal language case

"You'd think what they would be doing with the Pan South African Language Board is building up mother tongue education for all language groups, but no, they want to destroy it for the only one where it still works. And that is the ANC strategy. Taking away rights will never solve problems. The solution is fixing the schools that are broken," she said. 

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi called a press briefing shortly after the DA protest. 

He said the party was campaigning vigorously for racist and exclusionary practices to remain.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 05: Helen Zille
Helen Zille address DA supporters during a protest against new proposals over education on Tuesday.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Lesufi added the bill aimed to ensure every pupil had a chance to learn and pick a school of their choice. 

He said language should not be a barrier that stopped parents from applying to a particular school. 

"We believe in a non-racial education system where all languages are equal, and a mother tongue. If you want to learn in Afrikaans or Xhosa, you can do that, but it doesn't mean one language must dominate the school. Class A can be Afrikaans, and Class B can be Xhosa. What is wrong with that? But we reject the idea of one language dominating the school." 

Lesufi added he found the DA's stance on the matter opportunistic because the Western Cape education department was involved in approving the bill, meaning the DA had also endorsed it. 

The MEC said the bill was aimed at aligning the legislation with already existing court rulings which pointed to HODs and not SGBs as having the final say.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dahelen zillegautengjohannesburgpoliticseducation
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you plan on surviving the latest fuel price hikes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ditching my car and using public transport
3% - 63 votes
Staying home so I don't have to fill up
20% - 455 votes
There's no escaping the cost of living crisis
77% - 1764 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.57
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.4%
Gold
1,767.61
-2.3%
Silver
19.16
-4.1%
Palladium
1,927.00
-0.4%
Platinum
865.50
-2.4%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
58,953
-3.2%
All Share
65,006
-3.0%
Resource 10
59,416
-6.6%
Industrial 25
80,333
-1.1%
Financial 15
14,357
-3.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo