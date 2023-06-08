Adult websites, gaming, streaming among top 10 risky behaviours of employees on work devices - report

Cybercrooks are increasingly targeting employees - and being careless on the internet doesn't make it any easier.

KnowBe4 found the top 10 risky behaviours employees get up to on work devices.

It includes visiting streaming services, gaming websites, adult websites, sharing personal identifiable information, and more.

The way that work is set up today, employees often rely heavily on their work laptops or PCs to carry out their daily tasks.

But engaging in risky personal cyber activities on the same device may get employees and their organisations in a lot of trouble.



This can make employees and organisations vulnerable targets for malicious actors, who are looking to exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

KnowBe4, provider of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has revealed the top 10 risky behaviours employees have engaged in on their work devices.

It includes:

Entertainment /streaming services.

Gaming websites.

Greymail.

Adult websites.

Unauthorised or malicious applications.

Risky websites (general).

Unauthorised removable media.

Sharing of personal identifiable information.

Cloud backup or cloud storage.

Opening malicious email attachments.

Employees need to be aware of the potential risks associated with their online behaviour on workplace laptops - for their own protection and, in certain instances, for the security of their jobs.

Corporate cybercrime on the rise

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa was ranked sixth in the world for cybercrime density. It cost the economy an estimated R2.2 billion a year.

PwC surveyed more than 3 500 business, security and information technology organisations, with 68 South African companies included in their research.

The report found that more than 70% of the organisations, both in the country and on the continent, are seeing a spike in their cybersecurity budgets in 2023.



According to Mimecast's State of Email Security report, 92% of South African businesses have experienced some form of impersonation fraud or business email compromise over the past year.

Human error or the human factor is reported to be at the centre of 82% of data breaches, according to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report.

With this being the case, less than 3% of IT spending is allocated to help secure the human layer.

He said:

With the proliferation of social engineering attacks, employees continue to be the biggest risk factor.

"However, with proper training and coaching, they can become a human firewall and your last line of defence.



"These findings from our new SecurityCoach product are definitely concerning and reiterate the importance of developing a strong security culture," said the CEO of KnowBe4, Stu Sjouwerman.







