AI: Opportunity or extinction threat? SA experts weigh in

More than 350 tech experts say mitigating the extinction risk of AI has to be a global priority.

Fears about the capabilities of the technology have been rife.

Experts say it is important to be circumspect, but warnings about AI may be blown out of proportion.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, more than 350 people, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google executives, urged AI to be treated similarly to other extinction threats.

"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war," read the statement.

The statement, which was released by the Centre for AI Safety, is meant to "create common knowledge of the growing number of experts and public figures who also take some of advanced AI's most severe risks seriously".

There is much excitement about AI, but fears about the capabilities of the technology have been rife.

Earlier this year, the Future of Life Institute called for an immediate pause for at least six months. The open letter was signed by Elon Musk, among others.

It was proposed in order for rigorous safety protocols for advanced AI design to be drafted during the pause.

BankZero Chair, Michael Jordaan, told News24 that stopping the development of AI is not realistic as AI can be developed anywhere.

He said concerns, such as those being expressed regarding AI, have been prevalent for nearly every technology that has been developed, including cars, penicillin, excel spreadsheets, the internet and 3-D printing.



He said many previous technological developments threatened blue-collar jobs, but the anticipation is that AI will threaten white-collar jobs.

"Therefore, the alert level is different this time," he said.

He said there is fear because the future implications of the technology are uncertain.

He added:

One of the reasons that the headlines scream about the danger is actually based on the fact that we don't know what is going to come next with AI.

"In essence, we are afraid because we do not fully understand the implications of the new technology."



Nothing new

Hanani Hlomani, a research fellow at Research ICT Africa, echoed Jordaan's sentiment. He argued that technologies, which disrupt the status quo, are resisted by those who have an interest in the status quo continuing.

"Every time we come across some sort of frontier - something new that changes the way that we live - obviously, those who stand to benefit the most from keeping the status quo will always try, as much as possible, to paint advances as something that will destroy us."

Hlomani said AI was already integrated into many sectors and industries, but it was recent developments in the generative capacity of AI that sparked fresh debates.

He said the potential benefits of AI were not highlighted often enough.

He added that overly-negative sentiments affected how receptive people were to using these technologies.

He said:

For people who are breaking the development barrier in the African context, we need everything we can get. If AI is only painted in a negative light, we might not be able to ever exploit it positively.

There is very little indication about the government's sentiment on AI.

At the launch of the TUT hub of the AI Institute of South Africa, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele said AI could "become the engine of economic advancement in various sectors".



He said "modern skills" would turn people into the "job creators and shapers of the 21st century workplace".

Regulation

Hlomani said an AI development framework would be welcome in South Africa.

The framework could provide "some sort of guide on how we should first of all develop, but also use AI in an African context".

He said the framework shouldn't be too stringent and should "balance the interests of protectionism as well as innovation".

Jordaan said it was very difficult to regulate AI because it was such a fast-changing field.

It would require a regulator which was nimble and quick to react.

"Like other revolutionary technologies that preceded it, we just have to go about this one with a great deal of circumspection, set some broad guidelines, and then regulate where we see that it goes wrong," said Jordaan.

"The world is changing faster and faster and, in this case, what is required is that regulation evolves equally fast."



