53m ago

Share

Can Apple save the metaverse?

accreditation
Omar H. Fares
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset, meaning it combines elements of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).
The Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset, meaning it combines elements of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).
Apple

  • The metaverse has been the subject of increased interest and the ambitious goal of big tech companies for the past few years.
  • After the struggles Meta has faced in driving user engagement, many have written off the metaverse as a viable technology for the near future.
  • Apple's recent announcement of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset could be the lifeline the metaverse needs.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

The metaverse — a shared online space incorporating 3D graphics where users can interact virtually — has been the subject of increased interest and the ambitious goal of big tech companies for the past few years.

Facebook’s rebranding to Meta is the clearest example of this interest. However, despite the billions of dollars that have been invested in the industry, the metaverse has yet to go mainstream.

After the struggles Meta has faced in driving user engagement, many have written off the metaverse as a viable technology for the near future. But the technological landscape is a rapidly evolving one and new advancements can change perceptions and realities quickly.

Apple’s recent announcement of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference — the company’s largest launch since the Apple Watch was released in 2015 — could be the lifeline the metaverse needs.

About Vision Pro 

The Vision Pro headset is spatial computing device that allows users to interact with apps and other digital content using their hands, eyes and voice, all while maintaining a sense of physical presence. It supports 3D object viewing and spatial video recording and photography.

The Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset, meaning it combines elements of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). While VR creates a completely immersive environment, AR overlays virtual elements onto the real world. Users are able to control how immersed they are while using the Vision Pro.

From a technological standpoint, the Vision Pro uses two kinds of microchips: the M2 chip, which is currently used in Macs, and the new R1 chip.

The new R1 chip processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors and six microphones, which reduces the likelihood of any motion sickness given the absence of input delays.

The Vision Pro display system also features a whopping 23 million pixels, meaning it will be able to deliver an almost real-time view of the world with a lag-free environment.

Why do people use new tech? 

To gain a better understanding of why Apple’s Vision Pro may throw the metaverse a lifeline, we first need to understand what drives people to accept and use technology. From there, we can make an informed prediction about the future of this new technology.

The first factor that drives the adoption of technology is how easy a piece of technology will be to use, along with the perceived usefulness of the technology.

READ MORE | Apple's upcoming software: Some of the most exciting features on iOS 17

Consumers need to believe technology will add value to their life in order to find it useful.

The second factor that drives the acceptance and use of technology is social circles. People usually look to their family, friends and peers for cues on what is trendy or useful.

The third factor is the level of expected enjoyment of a piece of technology.

This is especially important for immersive technologies.

Many factors contribute to enjoyment such as system quality, immersion experiences and interactive environment.

The last factor that drives mainstream adoption is affordability. More important, however, is the value derived from new technology — the benefits a user expects to gain, minus costs.

Can Apple save the metaverse? 

The launch of the Vision Pro seems to indicate Apple has an understanding of the factors that drive the adoption of new technology.

When it comes to ease of use, the Vision Pro offers an intuitive hand-tracking capability that allows users to interact with simple hand gestures and an impressive eye-tracking technology. Users will have the ability to select virtual items just by looking at them.

The Vision Pro also addresses another crucial metaverse challenge: the digital persona.

One of the most compelling features of the metaverse is the ability for users to connect virtually with one another, but many find it challenging to connect with cartoon-like avatars.

The Vision Pro is attempting to circumvent this issue by allowing users to create hyper-realistic digital personas.

Users will be able to scan their faces to create digital versions of themselves for the metaverse.

The seamless integration of the Vision Pro into the rest of the Apple ecosystem will also likely to be a selling point for customers.

Lastly, the power of so-called “Apple effect” is another key factor that could contribute to the Vision Pro’s success.

Apple has built an extremely loyal customer base over the years by establishing trust and credibility. There’s a good chance customers will be open to trying this new technology because of this.

Privacy and pricing 

While Apple seems poised to take on the metaverse, there are still some key factors the company needs to consider.

By its very nature, the metaverse requires a wealth of personal data collection to function effectively.

This is because the metaverse is designed to offer personalised experiences for users. The way those experiences are created is by collecting data.

Users will need assurances from Apple that their personal data and interactions with Vision Pro are secure and protected.

Apple’s past record of prioritising data security may be an advantage, but there needs to be continuous effort in this area to avoid loss of trust and consumer confidence.

Price-wise, the Vision Pro costs a whopping $3 499 (R65 250). This will undoubtedly pose a barrier for users and may prevent widespread adoption of the technology.

Apple needs to consider strategies to increase the accessibility of this technology to a broader audience.

As we look to the future of this industry, it’s clear the metaverse is anticipated to be fiercely competitive.

While Apple brings cutting-edge technology and a loyal customer base, Meta is still one of the original players in this space and its products are significantly more affordable.

In other words, the metaverse is very much alive.The Conversation


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
metaappletim cookvision promixed realitywwdc 2023metaverse
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you still use the South African Post Office to send and deliver parcels?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, their postal services are notoriously unreliable
76% - 1799 votes
Yes, for overseas deliveries from time to time
3% - 66 votes
Sapo is only good for licence renewals and payment services
21% - 503 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

56m ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.65
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.44
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.14
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.64
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
988.55
-0.2%
Palladium
1,369.41
+0.8%
Gold
1,965.47
+0.4%
Silver
24.20
+0.6%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,160
+1.7%
All Share
77,502
+1.6%
Resource 10
68,618
+3.0%
Industrial 25
104,646
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,767
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo