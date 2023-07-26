1h ago

Citrus Growers Association mulls move to rail following recent truck attacks

Phumi Ramalepe
South Africa's Citrus Growers Association is thinking of moving some of its goods to rail (Getty Images)
  • The Citrus Growers Association plans to move a tonne of goods onto rail transport.
  • This comes after the recent truck attacks in various parts of South Africa in the last two weeks.
  • The organisation's CEO said criminality might be one of the challenges the association will face when trying to implement the new strategy.
The Citrus Growers Association plans to move some of its citrus off the road to rail following the truck attacks seen in parts of South Africa in the past two weeks.

These attacks have impacted the agricultural sector, leaving the citrus industry to deal with high transport costs.

According to CEO of the Citrus Growers Association (CGA), Justin Chadwick, the burning of trucks is concerning for the citrus industry as the peak of delivery approaches, therefore threatening business.

"It is concerning that as we approach the peak of deliveries of citrus to the port, criminals are now torching trucks on our major routes," he said in a statement.

Chadwick emphasised that the consequence of these attacks was a spike in transport costs, especially for those transporting goods.

"What this economic sabotage does, is increase the cost of transport – through higher insurance premiums, additional security measures, and replacement of vandalised equipment. These increased costs are passed on to consumers of the transported goods.


"In the case of citrus, exporters now have to pay more, impacting on already strained returns to the farm; and in the worst case, some trucking companies are refusing to operate under these circumstances," he said.

An analysis by logistics development manager at CGA, Mitchell Brooke, revealed that there were some 2 200 trucks on the road on a weekly basis transporting citrus from the northern regions. There was also a further 1 200 in the Eastern Cape and 1 000 in the Western and Northern Cape.  

"We are working on a rail strategy to move a substantial amount of citrus from road transport to rail transport," Brooke told News24.

"Since the rail network has decreased capacity, we are not able to move substantial volumes at this time, hopefully this will change soon."

Chadwick is particularly concerned with crime as another impediment in implementing this strategy.

"Here again, criminality is an issue as cable theft impacts rail reliability. The perishable nature of fruit as a cargo means that it must move seamlessly through to the port, with no delays en route.

"In order to see significant volumes shifted from road to rail the issues around reliability will need to be addressed, as will investment in equipment and infrastructure," said the CEO.  


