‘Don’t be as stupid as me’: Helen Zille ‘let rip’ on con artist after falling for telephonic bank scam

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille fell for a scam.

She is the second high-profile South African to share her experience at the hands of scammers in recent weeks.

Zille said the scam was "obvious, in retrospect," but she was provided with certain assurances and props.

Fraudsters have scammed DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille by impersonating representatives of the bank she uses and asking her to reverse a transaction.

But she is not alone.

The former DA leader was the second high-profile figure to come forward in as many weeks.



Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said she fell for a three-month WhatsApp scam in which she was robbed of thousands of rand last week.

The scams people fall victim to are varied and can often be very convincing.

News24 reported in May that online puppy scams were robbing South Africans of thousands of rands and that organised crime groups were behind the operations.

One woman lost R350 000 when trying to buy a golden retriever.

Puppy scams are just one category of non-delivery scams, where people try to buy something online that never gets delivered.

The scam that Zille fell for was quite different.

She shared her experience in a Twitter thread on Friday to prevent other from falling victim to the same scam.

The fact that she was being scammed was "obvious, in retrospect", but certain signs made her think the interaction was real.

Here is how the scam played out:

Reverse this transaction

Zille received a call from an "060" number, which she said should have been the first alarm, but she only looked at the number after the call.

People can download apps like Truecaller, which often help to identify where the call originates from, even when the contact number hasn't been saved.

"A woman introduced herself as being from my bank's anti-fraud department, and asked if I had authorised a debit order of R5 000 from my cheque account," Zille said.

She added that her husband deals with a lot of the banking in their household, so she asked him about the R5 000 debit order.

"He said no, and also warned me to be careful as someone might be scamming me," she said.



Zille asked how she could be convinced that the call was from her bank and was reassured by the response.

The scammer provided her name, her ID number, hr bank account number, and married name, which were all correct. She said that it was important for Zille to act urgently to reverse the transaction.

Zille was asked to follow a "series of steps" on her banking app and she obliged.

The process, she said, resembled interactions she previously had with the bank.

She said:

My bank has often advised me telephonically how to do things, and this sounded just the same.

"So, I followed her instructions. She was patient, but insistent, and clearly very familiar with the app," Zille said.

She then received a notification that stated the debit order would be reversed within 24 hours and the money returned to her bank account. It looked just like the notifications she usually receives from her bank.

"The final step was to give her a 'code' that was needed to confirm the reversal. I received a second SMS and she guided me through it, even mentioning where the 'underscores' were, and then just asked me to confirm the code (OTP) which I idiotically did," Zille said.

She was put on hold while the scammer worked to "confirm the reversal" and music played in the background.

Stopping the scam

At that point, Zille's husband gave her his phone to call the bank, which promptly confirmed that it was a scam.

When the fraudster came back on the line, Zille "let rip".

She said:

I won't repeat here what I said, but I let her know in no uncertain terms what criminals like her are doing to our country, and our economy. She hung up.

Red flags

Zille said she thought she was too savvy to get caught, but she ignored the warning signs because there were so many assurances and props, such as the SMS that reassured her along the way.

"The fraudsters know your details. They are familiar with the bank's modus operandi. They pick transactions that you are not familiar with in order to catch you, and they combine just the right balance of politeness and urgency to make you co-operate with them," she said.

She said the experience has made her reconsider how she purchases things online.

"Please take care, and don't be as stupid as me," she said.







